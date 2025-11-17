“Defeated” Author Becomes An Overnight Sensation After A TikTok Of Him Goes Viral

One of the most amazing things created by humanity is art. We find solace in beautiful music, get hypnotized by intricate details in wonderful paintings, explore a variety of different lives reading books. Making art is hard work that requires blood, sweat, tears and a lot of coffee. The artists don’t care how much it costs, all they dream about is for people to see and enjoy their art. It can be heartbreaking when no one does. Luckily, this author met a kind stranger who shared his story on TikTok – and it blew up.
Writing a debut novel is a big accomplishment. But what if no one wants to read your book?
Writing a book is a tough task – a writer carries the story around for weeks, battles demons of procrastination and leaky pens, creates countless files called “draft.final.final.FINAL.doc” until they finally finish the story.
If the author is lucky, they are able to publish the book and send it out into the world, hoping it will find the readers who will enjoy it. But the fear is always there.
What if no one likes the book? What if they hate the protagonist? What if the promotion fails and the books end up gathering dust in the attic? Even famous authors, like Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett had tough luck at book signings.
This author, Shawn M. Warner, had similar fears when he bravely ventured out to promote his debut novel. No one came to his book signing and, as he was about to lose hope, he was approached by a TikToker, Red.
This TikTok user went shopping and noticed a writer who looked ‘defeated’ – no one came to his book signing
Red inquired about the book, what was the plot of it and was hooked by the fact that it’s a murder mystery.
The murder mystery genre has been gathering popularity lately – who doesn’t love to solve complex puzzles as they follow the protagonist from the comfort of their own sofa?
Shawn gladly answered the questions Red had about the book, happy to be able to share his art with a potential reader.
Intrigued by the plot, which involves an orphaned teenage girl and a ghost with multiple personalities, the TikTok user decided to get a book and Shawn signed it for him.
His face lit up when the TikTok user decided to get his book
Shawn’s whole demeanor changed – from shy, defeated guy to a happy author who knows his reader is about to embark on an exciting adventure in the world he created in his book. As for Red, not only was he in for a treat of a good story, but he also made Shawn’s day.
And made him a best-selling author too.
”This video isn’t sponsorship,” the TikToker said. He didn’t know the author and all he wanted was to “show a stranger some kindness.”
“I imagined all the times I worked so hard and never got any recognition,” the TikToker shared his feelings.
He happily signed both copies of his novel – one for Red and one for his followers
Since that viral TikTok, Shawn’s book became a bestseller – a level of success he never imagined
“It was totally unexpected. I’m in shock. I don’t even know what to say about it at the moment, I’m trying to wrap my head around it,” Shawn shared in a TikTok he made.
His novel, titled Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor, is currently Nr.1 on Amazon Books.
Hooray for Shawn – his hard work is finally paying off.
He thanked everyone for their help – the internet can be an amazing place
Shawn still cannot believe his success – from a lonely book signing in a shopping center to an overnight success.
Some people in the comments pondered whether it’s fair – he became famous thanks to the internet. But thanks to the internet, we discover new things daily – from our new favorite recipes to the books we’re gonna read. Lest we not forget he actually wrote a book – people in the comments are already sharing the rave reviews.
So next time you feel hopeless about your situation, remember this story – your luck can change like a tide in the sea. Work hard, don’t give up hope and keep on believing in magic.
Will you be reading Shawn’s new book?
