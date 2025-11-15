Hey Pandas, How To Get Rid Of Stress? (Closed)

Tell me!
#1
My therapist once said that stress is a form of self harm. Only we can allow ourselves to get stressed. And when we do, we are only hurting ourselves. So just take a moment to say to yourself, ‘No, I’m not going to do this to myself! I’m going to come away from the situation and think about it calmly and return when I’m ready’. It’s not for everyone but works great for me.
#2
I listen to music. It helps especially when you listen to music that describes what you are feeling. It makes you feel less alone.
#3
Video games.
#4
Distract yourself. I play videogames, exercise, or do yard work.
#5
I would start by doing my chores just to get it done with. And after that I usually play Overwatch and scream at my teamates. At least I think. I have headphones on when I do my chores and play. My mom said that I scream when I have a trash team
#6
all I know is stay off of social media.
#7
i play videogames or have a nap
#8
Draw, Read, or do anything that you love to do!
#9
Take a break and play with your pet.
Listen to music
Do something you enjoy and are good at.
Follow Us