Someone Believes That People Who Don’t Smoke Are Boring, Gets The Perfect Lesson

There’s nothing romantic about a morning cigarette with a cup of coffee after coughing your lungs out. And even though cigarette smoking among U.S. adults (aged 18 and over) declined from 20.9 percent in 2005 to 15.5 percent in 2016, that means nearly 38 million American adults still smoke “every day” or “some days”, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Powerful anti-smoking ads may have played a role in this decline, however, sometimes individual efforts can be just as effective. Recently, someone on tumblr tried to glorify cigarettes, so another user stepped in to share their take on it, and it’s so vivid it might change your perspective. (Facebook cover image: Elitsa Deykova)
Image credits: AmitLev (not the actual photo)
People had a lot to say about this
Follow Us