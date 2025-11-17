Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

by

Hi all! I love cross-stitching and love to create cross-stitch patterns.

I want to show you my new patterns. Thank you for your attention!

More info: inspireuplift.com

#1 For The First Time I Tried Threads With A Light Effect ☺

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#2 Daffodils. Also Watercolor ☺

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#3 Volcano. For Lovers Of Small Projects. Pattern Size 100×100 St

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#4 Watercolor Chamomiles ☺

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#5 Landscape. For Lovers Of Patterns More (200×200 St)

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#6 Love To All ☺♥

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#7 Houses. Also A Small Pattern (100×100 St)

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#8 Bat. Cartoony And Not Scary At All ☺

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#9 And Another Watercolor Flower ☺ My Rose ♥

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

#10 Don Quixote Pablo Picasso ♥

Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“You May Have Taken The Wrong Test”: Woman’s Dramatic Pregnancy Reveal Turns Into Total Humiliation
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
27 Stories Of Future Spouses Who Were Left Or Practically Left At The Altar, As Told By Folks In This Online Community
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Own The Room With These 129 Good Roasts And Epic Comebacks
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Top 2 Lessons You Learned The Hard Way So Far In Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Maximize Your Space With the Best Small Couch and Lounge in Style
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share The First Signs Of Autumn (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.