Cross Stitch Ideas: 10 Pdf Patterns By Me

Hi all! I love cross-stitching and love to create cross-stitch patterns.
I want to show you my new patterns. Thank you for your attention!
#1 For The First Time I Tried Threads With A Light Effect ☺
#2 Daffodils. Also Watercolor ☺
#3 Volcano. For Lovers Of Small Projects. Pattern Size 100×100 St
#4 Watercolor Chamomiles ☺
#5 Landscape. For Lovers Of Patterns More (200×200 St)
#6 Love To All ☺♥
#7 Houses. Also A Small Pattern (100×100 St)
#8 Bat. Cartoony And Not Scary At All ☺
#9 And Another Watercolor Flower ☺ My Rose ♥
#10 Don Quixote Pablo Picasso ♥
