Hey Pandas, What Would Your Dream Home Look Like? (Closed)

Or maybe you like living in Campers? Anyhow, please use the space down below to describe your dream home!
#1
Those really modern looking LA homes that have a whole lot of windows and stuff
#2
really modern looking LA home that i could never actually afford
#3
It would be one of those celebrity houses that look they cost a lot! Of course, I would never be able to offer it!
#4
Really large and has a huge backyard.
#5
Wrap around porch, craftsman style, with access to a central courtyard accessible via those massive doors that create indoor/ outdoor spaces… or give me a tiny house on wheels with modern comforts!
#6
In terms of size, it would of course all depend on how many people/animal(s) I’m living with. Regardless, ideally one of the room(s) upstairs would be a designated music studio area for holding virtual music therapy sessions[i’m currently a student, but of course thinking ahead]. Downstairs somewhere in the basement would be perhaps a lesson studio and ideally where I would have acoustic piano(s). In my living room, ideally there’d be an upright around the area somewhere along with several other instruments; if no one else is around, I’d use that area as a backup. Dining room and kitchen area I don’t have any major preferences, so long as everything works; same goes for bathrooms and laundry. :)
#7
My dream home would be a big log home in the middle of nowhere. It would have a pool and a big master bedroom and bath. I would also want it somewhere where it snows a lot. If you look up country log home with pool that is what my dream house would be.
#8
Well i want a tiny home when i am in college/20’s then i want a farm cuz i love animals
#9
York stone and wood, single storey, slate roof lodge, with a 360 degree wrap-around covered terrace, with seating that I’ve hand carved myself. Inside the main door is sub porch, with a windowed bench were we can take our boots off. the inside proper opens to a large living area, with a horseshoe sofa facing the your stone and oak fireplace. From the right arm of the sofa you can see the large TV mounted on the left wall. From the left arm of the sofa your looking at the large glass doors that open onto the terrace. To the left of the entrance way, is the kitchen area. An antique butchers block island, surrounded by modern (but rustic looking) units and a French farm sink, in the back corner a door that leads to the utility room and back door. Straight opposite the main entrance are 2 doors, the left is for the bathroom and the right leads to the only bedroom. The bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, with lighting hidden by the beams, giving a soft atmospheric light. The large bed taking up most of the space. A small set of stair at the foot of the bed helps the smaller dogs (and me when I’m older) get on the bed. Doors here also lead onto the terrace. The house is surrounded by the paddocks for my miniature donkeys and pygmy goats, 2 barns, one for storage, the other is guest hose for 2 people, this way I can make sure that we are never really bothered by visitors.
#10
I’d want a simplistic and geometric themed house. On the outside, the house wouldn’t be painted, and instead would be made out of wood and/or bamboo. Then, I would have 2 or 3 bedrooms and bathrooms, a big kitchen and nook, and a living room perfect for social gatherings (whenever that will happen again,) Some addition rooms include a craft room, a video/board game room, a gym, and a library.
#11
a modern LA home with a big bedroom, a big living room, and a bathroom with a big bathtub, a lot of windows, allows pets,and has a big backyard. basically, a modern LA house that’s big.
#12
A condo in San Francisco with huge windows in the bedrooms and living room nearby a market and the bay :))
#13
Small and cozy, if you know what I mean. Filled with stuff, patchwork quilts and that
#14
An old-style wood home, with a modern twist. One floor, and then a half-floor at the top.
Follow Us