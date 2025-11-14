New PS5 Game ‘Stray’ Lets You Be A Cat In A Neon-Lit Cybercity And Solve Mysteries In It

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! PlayStation 5 has a real pawsome treat for you. On Thursday, the company announced the launch of a new adventure video game called “Stray” developed by Blue Twelve Studio. And the trailer got everyone meowing.

Previously titled HK_Project, the game allows you to play as a little stray cat lost in a strange and decaying cybercity full of robots. “RIP Humans” spray paint in an alley suggests that humans have gone extinct, and the kitty with a tiny backpack is in charge of solving all the mysteries. The creative director Viv commented: “exploring the strange world we are building feels really fresh when you’re sneaking under a car, or walking the rooftops with the inhabitants below unaware of your presence.” Alternatively, “you can just meow endlessly to annoy them.”

Let’s take a look at the stunning trailer down below and after you’re done, don’t forget to check out our previous post on PS5 console design that people are comparing with a Wi-Fi router and a medieval helmet.

More info: PlayStation | Hk-DevBlog.com | Stray.game

The trailer for the new PS5 game “Stray” gives a brief look of what to expect

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

The dystopian city is said to have been inspired by Kowloon Walled City, an ungoverned, densely populated settlement in Kowloon City, Hong Kong.

The creative director of Blue Twelve Studio recounted in a PlayStation blog that initially, the Kowloon Walled City kept coming up in the team’s discussions. After realizing it was a perfect base for their universe, it came to them that: “What a better playground than Kowloon for… a cat!”

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Since then, the challenge was to create a unique experience of playing as a cat. Blue Twelve Studio’s director, who worked closely with the studio’s co-founder Koola, said that they were inspired by their two cats Murtaugh and Riggs. “Cats are always so playful, cute, and lovingly annoying that it’s an endless stream of gameplay ideas for us.”

“Stray” is currently still in development and is set to be released in 2021.

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

Image credits: PlayStation

This is what people had to say about the game

