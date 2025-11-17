Hey Pandas, What Was An Experience With A Paranormal That Happened To You? (Closed)

Tell me about a ghostly experience you’ve had.
#1
I was at a musical theater rehearsal one night. (Note that our theater is known to be a little haunted, but I had never experienced anything there until now.) I was onstage, with 3 other actors to my right. There was absolutely nothing on my left side besides the curtains, but I was over 6 feet away from them. I’m turned to my right, facing the actors I’m meant to be having a conversation with. As the attention is pulled away from me, (everyone looks to someone else on stage) I feel a very distinct hand on my arm. Not roughly grabbing me, more like just trying to get my attention. When I look over, no one is there. The curtain is not moving, and everyone backstage is occupied with other things. Still a little freaked out by that one.
#2
I randomly, aboutonce a month, have a feelingof disconnection from existence.
Then something minor changes, like the fridge and freezer have switched places, or the day is 2 days off.
#3
I was out trail riding with my kids in our Jeep. Deep into the woods, miles from the nearest paved road on tribal lands. The sun is just starting to set and the sunset is just amazing. As we are slowly cruising and enjoying the scenery I noticed headlights behind me. No big deal, not uncommon to see someone else out there. It’s a red pickup, and this guy is flying down the trail. I pull over and let him pass as I’m going up a hill. Now mind you the trail is muddy, and there is no tracks on the trail from the rain earlier in the day. I crest the hill. And the pickup is nowhere. No tail lights ahead on the trail. I stop and get out. And there is no tire tracks on the trail. Then I notice that they’re is no birds calling, no insects making noise. Dead silence. My kids are asking where the truck is. I tell them to check the trail, there is no tire tracks. I turn around to head back the way we came, the only tire tracks we see are our own.
#4
This happens a lot nowadays because eight years ago I lost my great grandmother to cancer, and I was devastated, but her spirit visits me, and she always gives me some good advice and a hug. She’s always there when I need her, and she is always around me when I’m sad. I was blessed with the ability to see and speak to ghosts, I’m a strong believer in the paranormal.
#5
Oh boy, I’ve had a lot of these. The one I have with evidence is though, is the one I’ll tell here.
Back in 1999, my Mom and I were moving back into her childhood home after the divorce from my Dad. We’d all lived here previously but moved away when I was 8. We’d since had renters. Before we moved back in, me and a couple friends came over to scrub the place from top to bottom, inside and out.
We’d brought supplies, a boombox, ordered pizza – it was fun.
We’d hired movers to get our furniture in, but choose to move everything else on our own instead. We were here when the furniture came, and we helped them to set things up. The walls were all still clean.
About 6 months after moving in, I started experiencing things. My Mom too, but on a lesser degree. The biggest thing though, was a dried blood looking smeared hand print that was on the wall, just behind the upper left corner of my big 1980’s computer desk. We’d washed the walls, it was never there. The movers wore gloves, it was never there when they moved the furniture in.
I’d hear my Mom call my name, she’d heard me call for her, but when we checked with each other, we’d never done that. Items would go missing, our dogs at the time would react strangely. When I’d be falling asleep, I’d “hear” conversations like they were happening right in the room with me but I was alone. The tricky part, was that they were in Italian, a language I’d never studied or learned. I woke up quickly one night, and I remembered, phonetically, a short part of what I’d heard.
I got out of bed and woke up my computer, then looked into it. It took a bit, but I finally found out that while my searching phonetically was c**p, when I finally dialed in, it was actual speech. The only part I remembered, ended up translating as –
Female – “Why does she come here? Why does she bring you things? I do not want her here!”
Male – “It is fine, she is good!”
I asked my Mom about it, and neither of us knew much about the house. Her family had bought it in 1919, but it was build in 1913. We decided to search out records, and sure enough, an Italian couple had built it and lived here. I dunno about kids or divorce, we didn’t look that hard, just that they both left the area after it sold to my Mom’s family in 1919.
Other weird stuff has always happened here. It never scared me, but it always bothered my parents. I happily embrace things, whether they come from my own brain or maybe not, I’m open to all of it. Its comforting to me, not scary. I’ve had other experiences elsewhere, and it’s the same. I feel comfort.
#6
never met a ghost. but if I feel that vibe, I basically say, get yo a*s outta my house!
#7
When I was a young child, we had a staircase with a curve. When I would go down these stairs, there was a corner where the staircase meets the ceiling of the first floor. If I were alone, I would always see praying hands in that small corner. It didn’t scare me, but it was memorable.
#8
#9
Which one should I tell? I’ve had many.
I had leftover pizza sitting in the box on top of the stove, with the oven on, as I was going to reheat it.
About 30 minutes later, I forgotten about heating the oven when I heard a loud tapping 3 or 4 times, rapidly, coming from the kitchen. I discovered it sounded exactly like tapping on the pizza box lid, opened, against the back panel of the stove. It was like our helpful spirit was reminding me I had to put the pizza in the oven.
Sometimes if we’ve forgotten to bolt lock the door in the evening, we’ll hear the doorknob jiggle or the chain lock being played with.
There’s been times I’ll be lying in bed and feel my hair being stroked and then I’ll wake up nearly late or really late for work. Still a bit unnerving.
When I first moved in I felt like a cat jumping up on my bed next to my arm.
My daughter heard a loud groaning sigh next to her ear while sitting on the couch.
We at least debunked the sounds of the cupboards in the kitchen opening and closing as just being unsecured and shift when we or the neighbours are walking about.
Our smoke detector went off for no reason at midnight for 20 seconds then shut off. Never went on again. It’s been tested by the fire department a few times after and have told us it doesn’t need a new battery. It works fine.
My daughter saw the bedroom door open on it’s own when it usually leans to shutting,
#10
I used to stay over at (ex) boyfriends family home and going asleep I would get my hair pulled and on other occasions with him too, broke up, them met for a chat, hair pulled again, always like a playful tug, mentioned “o the hair pulling is back when I’m around you”. He questioned, I filled him in. He said; “my brother always pulled the hair of girls he liked”, his younger brother had had a fatal accident about 8 years before.
#11
I used to work with a woman who claimed to get messages from the dead. She knew I was respectfully sceptical so the subject didn’t often come up between us. Then one day, as she arrived for her shift and I was finishing mine, she pulled me aside and said she had to tell me something or else the spirits would not leave her alone. The message was, “tell Ben about the leak.” I said thanks and left work without thinking too much more about it. I drove home, used the bathroom and took my dog for a walk. Whilst I was out, my phone rang. It was my downstairs neighbour and she told me water was pouring through her ceiling. I bolted home and as soon as I opened the front door the humidity hit me. In the short space of time I’d been gone, the pipe to the hot tap of my bathroom basin had burst, turning the room into a shallow pool. Ordinarily something like this would have stressed me out but I was filled with amazement. How had my colleague known this was coming? I’m still a sceptic but my mind creaked open a fraction that day.
#12
Junior hockey is huge in my town. My Step-Father “Poppa” and I often took my kids to the friday night home games.
He passed away suddenly Jan 02/2020. I took my kids to the game a few days later, in his honour.
He was a bit of a fixture in the community. A veteran. A retired city-worker. Involved with the Army & Navy. A member of the Police Pipes and Drums. He knew a lot of people, and you would always run into someone he knew, everywhere you’d go with him.
At the hockey game, people stopped us and offered condolences. Word gets around small towns fast.(I’m tearing up as I write this)
The 1st period was winding down. 3 minutes left. Usually Poppa would give the kids $5 at this point, to hit the snack booth before the intermission rush started.
I was digging $5 from my wallet, and there was a play on the ice. A hard pass got deflected over the glass. The puck hit a seat in the section to our right, and rolled to my feet.
We always sat in the same seats for every game over the years, and never got a puck anywhere near us. Not before, not since. Glad Poppa’s spirit made it to one last Friday Night Home Game!
