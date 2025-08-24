Madonna Hits Retirement Age And Reportedly Follows Her 29YO BF’s Unexpected Cosmetic Change Advice

The so-named “Queen of Pop” Madonna, 67, is taking beauty advice from her 29-year-old beau Akeem Morris, and according to an insider, it has a lot to do with her reputation for cosmetic surgery.
The news comes as the legendary songstress and her family live it up on their holiday in Italy, a week after her most recent birthday.
“She’s starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she’s beautiful,” the source leaked to the press.
Madonna has long been associated with trying to beat back the effects of age with plastic surgery
“She doesn’t normally listen to anyone but she does [to] him,” an insider speaking to the New York Post observed.
“She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27. And so she’s been doing things like LED lights, oxygen facials, lymphatic drainage — things that just give your face a refresh.”
The source acknowledged that the sexagenarian has become synonymous with plastic surgery, saying:
“Everyone is obsessed with what she’s done to her face, and so she’s decided to try and look a bit more natural after that whole Grammys appearance a few years ago.”
The news follows two years after she pitched up at the Grammys looking nothing like herself
The spectacle the leaker was referring to dates back to 2023, when the Into the Groove singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s Unholy at the Grammys on February 5 that year.
“But it was Madonna’s looks that gained the attention of some viewers,” The UK Standard reported at the time.
As a nod to the observation, one fan wrote, “[I turned on the television and] it was Madonna and I had to get up and stand closer to make sure it was her.”
“What has happened to #Madonna?? Is it just me or does she look like someone who looks like Madonna?” asked another.
Professionals like Dr. Michael Horn, a plastic surgeon from Chicago, also weighed in saying: “Last night’s
appearance at the Grammy’s showed the most different-looking version of Madonna we have seen.”
“She has undergone a facelift. This is obvious because her skin is tight and pulled back with no wrinkles. Her eyes also seem smaller, likely due to being pulled during a facelift. Madonna previously had a
natural nose that suited her face. It appears as if she had rhinoplasty since this version has a pointy tip and seems too narrow,” horn observed.
But fans were not impressed with her new look
It seemed the actress was well aware of the revolutionary change she had made to her features and took to the internet 15 days later to flaunt it.
“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote on X.
There was an overwhelming sentiment of dissent in the comment thread, with one critic writing: “You are a lot of things lady….but cute is not one of them.”
“Phone hoooooome,” chimed another, quoting from the alien movie E.T.
The revelations about Morris’s bearing on the actress’s cosmetic choices comes as she seeks to take a more natural approach to her beauty
The recent leak to the press about Morris’s influence on Madonna suggests that she wants to return to an earlier version of herself—organically.
“Her face is so iconic that it needs to look like her — she wants it to look less sculpted and she wants her face to move,” the insider elaborated.
“She is glowing these days, and a lot of that is down to Akeem,” they observed.
“She dotes on him and plans trips, parties, even silly little dance videos. Akeem makes her laugh a lot, and that’s why he is so important … he enjoys the attention.”
Morris and Madonna are rumored to have been dating at least since July 2024
Morris is a former soccer player who was born in a Spanish speaking town in Jamaica.
He moved to New York to attend Stony Brook University and appeared on the cover of the pop culture publication, PAPER in 2022, in a photo shoot for the songstress.
Morris featured in her Fourth of July pics in 2024, giving to the speculation that he and Madonna started their relationship sometime around then.
“She has let her photos do the talking. She posted some photos of them being intimate in a carousel, captioned, ‘Hot Fun in The Summer Time’,” Elle observed in February 2025.
The songstress, according to reports, does not expect the relationship to last forever
Among the recent revelations about Morris’s influence on Madonna’s cosmetic decisions is the report that she does not expect the relationship with the 29-year-old to go on forever.
Be that as it may, Morris has expectations to meet.
“She says she doesn’t need it to be a great love story. It’s about companionship, and that’s what she needs more than anything else,” the insider quoted her saying.
“She’s described to me how she doesn’t need a toyboy — this isn’t a cougar fantasy — but she wants someone to be with her at midnight when she can’t sleep. And that is Akeem.”
