Hey Pandas, How Long Did It Take You To Start Enjoying Coffee?

by

I am a young adult, and I still can’t get over the bitter taste of coffee!

As a d*e-hard tea drinker, I don’t enjoy coffee. I do from time to time drink a caramel…. it’s a Starbucks thing with a dumb name. Anyway I make the coffee part, tip most of it down the drain, add about four tablespoons of sugar, then make the milky part on top. And even then it’s still slightly bitter. I honestly don’t know why I don’t make another tea. Maybe the bitter means I can get my sugar hit without feeling guilty? 🤷🏻‍♀️

