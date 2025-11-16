50 Animal Glitches In The Matrix That Might Freak You Out

If you’re a fan of The Matrix films, you’ll remember the classic moment when Neo spots a black cat passing twice and simply attributes it to déjà vu. But as Trinity swiftly informs him, it isn’t always so simple. In their world, this was actually a glitch in the Matrix, reminding everyone that they are in fact, in a simulation. Regardless of whether or not you believe we’re all plugged into the Matrix, (that’s a discussion for another day…) we think you’ll enjoy pretending, at least for as long as it takes you to read this article, that we are.
Below, you’ll find examples of creepily accurate animal doppelgangers that might make you feel like you’re seeing double. From dogs that look identical to rows of seagulls all perched in unison, be sure to upvote the animal look-alikes that you can’t believe were caught on camera. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that might make you wonder if we truly are living in a simulation, you can find a another Bored Panda article featuring inexplicable glitches in the Matrix right here.
#1 Last Month My Cat Disappeared. A Week Ago I Found Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Cat Came Back. Now I Have Two Identical Cats
Image source: Stanislav Zak
#2 I Adopted A Puppy (Right) And Today A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door And He Looks Like He’s The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something
Image source: Clear-Relief-1424
#3 Twinsie Derp. How This Is Comfortable?
Image source: verve1994
#4 A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild
Image source: totzalotz
#5 I’ve Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake
Image source: anders1318
#6 There’s A Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: psykideillix
#7 Everybody Smiles For The Camera
Image source: Chompering
#8 Night Herons And Kingfishers With Identical Poses. Looks Like Copied And Pasted (Taiwan)
Image source: manaluuu
#9 These Birds In Hyde Park
Image source: reddit.com
#10 A Once In A Lifetime Shot For Me
Image source: Yaherd_Meigh
#11 These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth
Image source: 9999monkeys
#12 These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs
Image source: _vedantt1_
#13 My Dog, Flirt (Left) Found Her Doppelgänger
Image source: minty_farts
#14 People Always Ask How I Can Tell My Cats Apart, And I Can Never Answer How. I Just Know
Image source: Lazy-Squish
#15 For Weeks Kept Seeing What I Thought Was The Same White Cat Everyday But Like A ‘Glitch In The Matrix’ It Was Impossibly Everywhere. Then Today My Questions Were Answered
I thought maybe it was two cats just never spied at the same time. Then that seemed impossible.
Image source: ArtfulPandora
#16 Picture? What Picture?
Image source: waitwhatup
#17 My Dog’s Ear Looks Like His Own Face
Image source: Embeast
#18 Sometimes It’s Hard To Tell Them Apart
Image source: Costasmk
#19 Look-Alikes
Image source: vladgrinch
#20 There Is 2 Of Each Cat Outside Of This Abandoned House
Image source: StrangeBedfellows
#21 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V
Image source: treslittlebirds99
#22 Catnal Space
Image source: DD1234567
#23 On Our Walk Today, We Met Two Dogs Identical To Ours
Image source: Libss231
#24 They Do This Every Day At The Same Time
Image source: 111ruberducky
#25 My Cat’s Doppelganger Lives Upstairs From Us
Image source: BoognishWeen
#26 You Don’t See This Every Day
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Our Identical Twin Lambs
Image source: JackUIM
#28 This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers From South Of Stockholm, Sweden Who Likes To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes
Image source: kattvakt
#29 The Same Two Birds Sitting Under The Same Two Car Models Of The Same Color
Image source: SkicoNow
#30 Goat Spawn Glitch In Earth Version 1.0.4
Image source: makethemadnesstop
#31 My Cat Went Missing For 2 Days. My Cat Comes To The Door And 30 Mins Later My Neighbor Comes And Drops Off What He Thought Was My Cat
Now I have two identical cats.
Image source: teoman_asyn
#32 The Dog I’m Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food
Image source: Captainsboot
#33 A Glitch In The Puppy Matrix
Image source: mouseinthecorner
#34 These 2 Cats Came To Me As Strays, Several Years Apart. I Sometimes Call Them Copy And Paste
Image source: georgepordgie
#35 My Dog (On The Left) Met A Look-Alike Friend At The Dog Park And Instantly Loved Him
Image source: galactigak
#36 My Roommate’s Little Voids
Image source: hbrannock7
#37 There’s Been A Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: sergmezing
#38 A Rather Cute Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: kinkadec
#39 Blursed Resemblance
Image source: bigpapaglim
#40 A Few Years Ago I Found Someone Online Who Had My Dog’s Doppelgänger. Well, Thanks To A Road Trip, They Were Able To Meet Last Week! This Is Potato And Rufus
Image source: BeansandWeiss
#41 Um. My Parents Don’t Have A Cat, Let Alone Half A Dozen
Image source: captandor
#42 2 Deer Pooping At The Same Time
Image source: WEL5H
#43 Found A Glitch While Scrolling On Facebook Pictures Of Cats
Image source: KaiMostaddictive
#44 Adorable Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: susanlobster
#45 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
Image source: imgur.com
#46 Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: febennett
#47 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
Image source: pcarn9
#48 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V
Image source: poisonouschimp
#49 Double Double Doggo
Image source: supurrrnova
#50 Copy Dachshund, Paste Dachshund
Image source: erickgramajo
