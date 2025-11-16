50 Animal Glitches In The Matrix That Might Freak You Out

by

If you’re a fan of The Matrix films, you’ll remember the classic moment when Neo spots a black cat passing twice and simply attributes it to déjà vu. But as Trinity swiftly informs him, it isn’t always so simple. In their world, this was actually a glitch in the Matrix, reminding everyone that they are in fact, in a simulation. Regardless of whether or not you believe we’re all plugged into the Matrix, (that’s a discussion for another day…) we think you’ll enjoy pretending, at least for as long as it takes you to read this article, that we are.

Below, you’ll find examples of creepily accurate animal doppelgangers that might make you feel like you’re seeing double. From dogs that look identical to rows of seagulls all perched in unison, be sure to upvote the animal look-alikes that you can’t believe were caught on camera. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that might make you wonder if we truly are living in a simulation, you can find a another Bored Panda article featuring inexplicable glitches in the Matrix right here.

#1 Last Month My Cat Disappeared. A Week Ago I Found Him And Brought Him Home. Today My Cat Came Back. Now I Have Two Identical Cats

Image source: Stanislav Zak

#2 I Adopted A Puppy (Right) And Today A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door And He Looks Like He’s The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something

Image source: Clear-Relief-1424

#3 Twinsie Derp. How This Is Comfortable?

Image source: verve1994

#4 A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild

Image source: totzalotz

#5 I’ve Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake

Image source: anders1318

#6 There’s A Glitch In The Matrix

Image source: psykideillix

#7 Everybody Smiles For The Camera

Image source: Chompering

#8 Night Herons And Kingfishers With Identical Poses. Looks Like Copied And Pasted (Taiwan)

Image source: manaluuu

#9 These Birds In Hyde Park

Image source: reddit.com

#10 A Once In A Lifetime Shot For Me

Image source: Yaherd_Meigh

#11 These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth

Image source: 9999monkeys

#12 These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs

Image source: _vedantt1_

#13 My Dog, Flirt (Left) Found Her Doppelgänger

Image source: minty_farts

#14 People Always Ask How I Can Tell My Cats Apart, And I Can Never Answer How. I Just Know

Image source: Lazy-Squish

#15 For Weeks Kept Seeing What I Thought Was The Same White Cat Everyday But Like A ‘Glitch In The Matrix’ It Was Impossibly Everywhere. Then Today My Questions Were Answered

I thought maybe it was two cats just never spied at the same time. Then that seemed impossible. 

Image source: ArtfulPandora

#16 Picture? What Picture?

Image source: waitwhatup

#17 My Dog’s Ear Looks Like His Own Face

Image source: Embeast

#18 Sometimes It’s Hard To Tell Them Apart

Image source: Costasmk

#19 Look-Alikes

Image source: vladgrinch

#20 There Is 2 Of Each Cat Outside Of This Abandoned House

Image source: StrangeBedfellows

#21 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+V

Image source: treslittlebirds99

#22 Catnal Space

Image source: DD1234567

#23 On Our Walk Today, We Met Two Dogs Identical To Ours

Image source: Libss231

#24 They Do This Every Day At The Same Time

Image source: 111ruberducky

#25 My Cat’s Doppelganger Lives Upstairs From Us

Image source: BoognishWeen

#26 You Don’t See This Every Day

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Our Identical Twin Lambs

Image source: JackUIM

#28 This Is Higgins And Benson, Two Brothers From South Of Stockholm, Sweden Who Likes To Hang Around When I Do The Dishes

Image source: kattvakt

#29 The Same Two Birds Sitting Under The Same Two Car Models Of The Same Color

Image source: SkicoNow

#30 Goat Spawn Glitch In Earth Version 1.0.4

Image source: makethemadnesstop

#31 My Cat Went Missing For 2 Days. My Cat Comes To The Door And 30 Mins Later My Neighbor Comes And Drops Off What He Thought Was My Cat

Now I have two identical cats.

Image source: teoman_asyn

#32 The Dog I’m Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food

Image source: Captainsboot

#33 A Glitch In The Puppy Matrix

Image source: mouseinthecorner

#34 These 2 Cats Came To Me As Strays, Several Years Apart. I Sometimes Call Them Copy And Paste

Image source: georgepordgie

#35 My Dog (On The Left) Met A Look-Alike Friend At The Dog Park And Instantly Loved Him

Image source: galactigak

#36 My Roommate’s Little Voids

Image source: hbrannock7

#37 There’s Been A Glitch In The Matrix

Image source: sergmezing

#38 A Rather Cute Glitch In The Matrix

Image source: kinkadec

#39 Blursed Resemblance

Image source: bigpapaglim

#40 A Few Years Ago I Found Someone Online Who Had My Dog’s Doppelgänger. Well, Thanks To A Road Trip, They Were Able To Meet Last Week! This Is Potato And Rufus

Image source: BeansandWeiss

#41 Um. My Parents Don’t Have A Cat, Let Alone Half A Dozen

Image source: captandor

#42 2 Deer Pooping At The Same Time

Image source: WEL5H

#43 Found A Glitch While Scrolling On Facebook Pictures Of Cats

Image source: KaiMostaddictive

#44 Adorable Glitch In The Matrix

Image source: susanlobster

#45 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Image source: imgur.com

#46 Glitch In The Matrix

Image source: febennett

#47 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Image source: pcarn9

#48 Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V

Image source: poisonouschimp

#49 Double Double Doggo

Image source: supurrrnova

#50 Copy Dachshund, Paste Dachshund

Image source: erickgramajo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
