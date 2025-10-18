“Get Over It Girl”: Hailey Bieber Just Reopened The Selena Gomez Feud With New Shady Diss

The uneasy truce between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, two of the biggest names in pop culture who share both a romantic and professional history, appears to have crumbled.
The fallout began after Hailey sat down for an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine to discuss the expansion of her skincare brand Rhode into Sephora, the same store that sells Selena’s Rare Beauty line.
While Hailey never mentioned Gomez by name, one comment was enough to reignite years of online tension between the two women.
“I think there is space for everybody,” Hailey said when asked if she felt competitive with other beauty brands.
But then, with a subtle smile, she added, “I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”
Though her team insists the quote was not directed at Gomez, fans found it hard to believe otherwise, especially given the pair’s long and complicated history.
The tension began building midway through Hailey’s interview.
When asked whether she felt nervous about Sephora customers comparing Rhode to Rare Beauty, since both brands now share shelf space, Hailey’s demeanor visibly changed.
Before she could answer, her publicist interrupted and instructed her not to respond.
Moments later, Hailey shifted tone and appeared to address the situation more broadly.
“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” she said.
She then tried to clarify the controversy, suggesting that people had misinterpreted her words.
“When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”
By that point, the internet had already seized on her earlier remark.
The “not inspired” comment was clipped and circulated online, quickly becoming the centerpiece of renewed debate.
For many, it came off as arrogant, putting herself over the rest of the brands at Sephora, while at the same time reviving her feud with Gomez.
The rift between Hailey and Gomez, and their respective fanbases, has been simmering for years
Both women have been inextricably linked through Justin Bieber, who dated Gomez on and off for nearly a decade before marrying Hailey in 2018.
After years of tension and social media speculation, the two women surprised everyone in 2023 when they followed each other on social media.
Gomez publicly asked fans to stop harassing Hailey, while Hailey called their relationship one of “mutual respect.”
By that point, the feud had apparently ended.
The two even posed for photos together at the Academy Music Gala, and Hailey later liked Gomez’s engagement announcement to music producer Benny Blanco earlier this year.
Gomez returned the favor by liking Hailey’s Vogue cover post.
But the peace didn’t last.
By June, internet sleuths noticed that both stars had quietly unfollowed each other, fueling rumors that something had gone wrong behind the scenes.
For fans, the new interview only confirmed it: whatever civility once existed had vanished.
Despite both Gomez and Hailey not wanting to be involved in controversies, their respective fanbases remain relentless
Both women have gone their separate ways since their brief truce.
Hailey has focused on expanding Rhode internationally, sharing polished campaign shots and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her brand.
Gomez, on the other hand, has balanced her personal happiness with a renewed focus on acting and music.
For instance, Gomez is celebrating her return to the screen in Disney+’s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a sequel to her hit teen show.
But despite both moving on professionally and personally, their fanbases have not.
Much of the ongoing feud now seems to live within their respective online communities rather than between the women themselves. Every new post, lyric, or product launch becomes potential “proof” of ongoing drama.
That obsession only deepened this year with the release of Gomez’s album I Said I Love You First and Justin’s long-awaited Swag II.
Fans quickly began circulating theories that both albums contained subtle references to each other, refusing to let the feud end.
