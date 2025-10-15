“Think You Know The World?”: Most People Fail This Visual Geography Quiz

by

Think you know the world? It’s time to put your geography skills to the test! In this 26-question visual geography quiz, you’ll find a bit of everything, from flags and city maps to famous landmarks and country silhouettes.

👉Can you spot Indonesia’s flag?

👉What about recognizing Paris from its grid map?

You’ll need to match capitals to countries, identify nations from rotated maps, and link grid maps to their cities.

Are you ready to take on the challenge? Let’s get started.

Image credits: Monstera Productions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
