I Created “The Adventures Of Jackie Chan” Cartoon-Inspired Talismans

by

Talismans from my favorite childhood cartoon “The Adventures of Jackie Chan”

I make to order, and the mascots and platforms are molded from plastic in a silicone mold, painted by hand with acrylic paint! You can buy it in my store! Made to order!

Shendu platform stands on a stand

Shendu platform khaki and gold

All 3 platforms

The round golden platform is covered with luminous paint that needs to be charged with sunlight

Shendu khaki

Shendu gold

The golden round platform also has a stand

Very beautiful

Talismans during painting

Patrick Penrose
