Hey Pandas, Describe A Fictional Character Indirectly, And We’ll Guess Who It Is (Closed)

Rules:
1. Never, EVER use the name of the character. Don’t describe what TV show/game/movie they’re from.
2. Make sure it is from a work of fiction. I don’t want you describing Michael Jackson or Trump. Not opening that can of worms.
3. Try to be somewhat unspecific. Don’t go down to the details. Just explain their personality, or what they do, or vaguely what they look like.
4. Have fun! It’s in the instructions, so now you must do it! MWAHAHAHAHA!
#1
Lost girl and her dog crash her house on top of a woman with a skin condition, killing her. After stealing the woman shoes, she goes on a journey across a magical land, joined by a brainless moron, an Ironman wannabe and a man with a furrie fetish.
#2
I’m a huge jerk with a lightning scar on my forehead. I also have awful (or amazing, depends on the way you look at it) luck, oh! And i’m constantly sticking my nose in other people business.
#3
Whiner who joins up with a hermit, royalty, a scoundrel, and a walking carpet to fight an asthmatic and an old dude in a hoodie.
#4
The Ghost King (This poor child needs to stop eating Mcdonald’s and get some more friends)
#5
Super clumsy, bright red hair. Big family. Isn’t good enough at anything.
#6
“Crazy people don’t know they are crazy. I know I am crazy, therefore I am not crazy, isn’t that crazy!!?
#7
My name sounds like a drug for cats. In real life it is a kind of flower. I like wearing fire
#8
100-year-old man with no hair who blows on things to save the world, all the while crushing on his teenage mom friend.
#9
Likes snacks and mysteries. Is a coward.
#10
Slushees and depression.
#11
An originally deluded “space ranger”, he realizes who he really is and accepts that he is, in fact, a toy.
#12
I tried to kill this one teenage kid like 7 times except when I killed him I didn’t actually kill him because one of my “friend’s” son was actually alive, but I stole from a dead guy’s tomb except the thing didn’t work for me so then I killed somebody with a snake but it still didn’t work and then remember that teenager I killed? Guess what? He’s actually alive and he killed me.
#13
Another comic strip character that often makes life hard for the adults in his life, and whose friend is a stuffed tiger. Who am I?
#14
Nerf Herder.
#15
He is a worker at a fast-food restaurant. He is like a square yellow cheese. (If I give any more it will be very obvious)
#16
My sister saved my life.I still die.
#17
I ChOoSe YoU * ThRowS BaLL At HeAd
#18
her long brown hair taking shape of her heart shaped face. her brown eyes tells a different story than the one she is saying. she has a way with the truth, she can get anything she wants out of you. her abilities created by man no gods. speaking of man has never seen a man until he comes through the barrier. taking all of them by surprise throwing her into a world that is a middle of a war shes determined to save. she falls in love with a man that was self-less.
#19
know it all in a magical world, two best friends. a main character, has a very floof cat that one friend hates.
#20
He is a Calm, cool (at least on his right side) he has half red and white hair and has powers(its has a certain name )and he goes to a school called U.A
#21
I killed a lot of kids and cut off my child’s hand.
Who is the character?
#22
He’s got a scar in his nose and an earring. He wisecracks and is rather observant. He enjoys messing with his rather cold friend. Who is it?
#23
He is… well… INCONCEIVABLE!
#24
¨i´m just a 16-year-old kid from queens!¨
#25
I built a time machine … out of a DeLorean!
#26
Small green guy who lives in a hut, terrible grammar.
#27
What’s a nose? I have also achieved the goal of touching a boy’s forehead.
Who is the character?
#28
It’s a boy. He loves the main character. He has awesome hair. Not only that, but he’s an elf. He started the Great Gulon Incident. He has Daddy and Mommy issues. Furthermore, he’s the prankster. Plus, he has the ability of Empathy (and some other stuff).
#29
snail pie and ends almost every sentence with “my child”
#30
A wannabe stand-up comedian, who is just broken inside, imagines what’s not there.
#31
I am a boy born with a disability that makes my face look different from others. I am bullied and teased, but make friends during my school career. Who am I?
#32
A boy who didn’t want to get into this but has horrible parentage and has saved the world more than once, black hair, sea green eyes
#33
An abused kid with a deformity befriends a giant octopus like creature and the daughter of a heavily tattooed woman.
#34
She is brave, intelligent, mature, she likes to study kanji (which is characters borrowed from China), and also likes to read and write. 10-14 years old. During war setting
#35
Blonde hair, French, has a cape, ✨twinkling✨
#36
I was time traveling, and I got stuck in the apocalypse. I am a killer in a 13 year old’s body. I have 6 adoptive siblings. 2 of which are in love.
#37
a green thing
he he nobody will guess this correctly HAHAHA
#38
I work at FazBears pizza, and they name the place after me, and I’m lead sing in the FazBear Band. Oh and, I don’t use a instrument, only the microphone.
#39
He has no nose. He is despised by almost everyone. He murdered his own father. He was depicted pretty well on screen, but you really need to read the books to get the full story.
#40
I am an orphan, raised by my aunt and uncle, rescued from their grasp by a giant. Who am I?
#41
Guy with breath taking anger management issues, who has to timeshare his own body with a geeky scientist. Occasionally helps out a group of fellow weirdos to save the world.
#42
He’s a green alien of the (humanoid) frog species. Short in height, had a big round head with a rather communist looking hat, with a red star. He came to our planet Earth with the ultimate mission- to conquer. However, he’d rather complete his Gunpla model first. In fact, he’s a collectionist. Oh, and he’s good with housework as well.
#43
Is about the size a of a wastebasket and is sure to make a shock.Also he/she is a classic to the franchise it’s in
#44
larger than normal man lives in a not so nice place. people get evicted and take over his yard. he goes on a road trip, sees two mythical creatures fall in love, and kidnaps a lying princess. they fall in love and make short greasy king mad. the end.
#45
He’s not a main character. I think it’s *pretty obvious* that his favorite color is lilac.
#46
Innocent cinnamon roll fixes everyone’s emotional trauma except his own.
#47
He picked up a metal circle and said yeet.
#48
Some tiny dude and his like 3 friends, one who was an eavesdropper, go on a journey with some old man who speaks in riddles and four others and travel across the world to deliver a piece of jewelry.
#49
I’ve got another:
He was born with an axe in his fur, toughest cat that you ever saw. He could chop down trees with just one swing. We call him…
#50
Man with a notebook reeks havoc.
#51
I am a pirate and a nasty scumbag.But,I do do good deeds, like saving my friends. I am very funny and portrayed by an actor who is currently going through some hard times.
#52
I am a scared doggo, my owners name is like a metal and he get all the credit to this book, I don’t like the world but I like mother nature
#53
A man has his wife burtally murdered by a serial killer, leaving only one of his sons alive. His only son is captured and taken, and the man joins a woman with a mental disorder to find his son.
#54
Kid never ages and kidnaps animals to slave them in battle and act cocky and annoying (Kidding)
#55
This girl who’s mom exploded and her dad is a conspiracy theorist. She goes to boarding school most of the year and may be a little insane herself.
#56
He’ll be back.
#57
Half black, half white bear, will not hesitate to murder you
#58
Edgy, fast black and red.
Another one is fat evil and likes eggs and goes MWAHAHAHAHA!
#59
A hot-headed a**hole who thinks he’s better than everyone. Hates the protagonist because he got picked to have a super cool power. Gets some character development but is still rude to everyone. Calls people by nicknames that describe something about them because he doesn’t care (or doesn’t know the person’s name) Has blonde hair, red eyes, a slim face, and a very toned body.
#60
I often get voted out cuz of my sus ways*scans in medbay*
#61
Daddy issues and H O N O R
#62
A chaotic neutral trickster god with boredom issues.
#63
Romanian sad trash hobo prince.
#64
Sparkly, calls himself a killer, born in 1901. 4 siblings.
#65
Girl volunteer.
#66
She has long ebony black hair with purple streaks and red tips that reaches her mid-back and icy blue eyes like limpid tears and a lot of people tell her she looks like Amy Lee
~I hate myself for posting this~
#67
Wannabe vampire, eventually gets wish, hot-ass vamp boyfriend.
#68
Angry Pomeranian
#69
Humanity’s strongest
#70
I am a spoiled, selfish, 16 year old, who tries to hide her willfulness from her beloved, calm, ladylike, mother. I think am in love with another girl’s fiancé and later, husband. I ruin any chance of marital happiness for myself by holding onto that torch through 3 husbands.
#71
Emo with depression and famous father befriends innocent nerd. Emo flirts with psycho and nerd is jealous. Chaos ensues. Emo x nerd becomes canon.
#72
She’s a medical doctor, a psychotherapist, living in Japan. A serious and smart woman in real life, her alter ego is a lively, lovely and playful young lady. You may see her in your dreams. But, wait… Is this really a dream? What’s happening?! She will team up with a police detective and a technical engineer to restore order back into our reality.
#73
two words: alien watch
#74
tall, skinny, anthropomorphic cat, has purple fur with dark purple stripes, has different “layers”, is definitely not sane, lives in an abandoned hospital and claim he is a “doctor” tho he’s not. has a cat doll that he thinks is alive and has conversations with.
#75
Tiny Giant
I’m sorry but that’s all you get
#76
24601. That’s all I’m saying. Theatre nerds will get it.
#77
I have mastered the art of standing still. *eats chips*
#78
A boy who got killed while trying to win a contest between 3 schools, dies to the hands of a weird grey guy with no nose while his “friend” is also getting killed
#79
An alcoholic cult leader, that sees his dead adoptive brother and other spirits. Also has tattoos on his palms.
#80
They are a fuzz ball, who is old and in crippling debt that was completely made up by his mayor so that the mayor can work him like a dog. The mayor sends him off with some random travelers to eliminate a Dragon, insisting that this 50-something year old fuzzball is the most capable fuzzball they can provide.
#81
1. Very cute and awesome
2. goofy, funny
3. has a fox
4. perv
#82
I’m salty that my friend didn’t like my ferris wheel so I was rude to her and hated her for 8 years until we made up and people shipped us even more.
#83
I was planning to do suicide for months, I created the perfect plan to frame four people with secrets no one ever knew. After my death, my buddy posted those secrets and they were hated. They became the suspects for my “murder.”
#84
fire breathing b***h queen
#85
I am forced to host a reality TV show or else I will be POISONED.I try to make people look good. I change my hair and makeup every year.
#86
I hate my name, am overly dramatic, and DESPISE carrots.
#87
Social distancing queen. You can look but you can’t touch, sugah!
#88
Girl does not want foreced marriage resorts to consulting an old hag
#89
My name is ____________. Millionaire. I own a mansion and a yacht.
#90
This well traveled character has inhabited many different bodies and recently experienced a sex change.
#91
ᛈ ᛉ 3 9 0
#92
Snap!
Crackle: Pop?
#93
Three characters:
1. Smells
2. Laid an egg
3. Got away
#94
Her sisters and mom died so she decided to run away with her dad in a bus.
#95
I am the star of a comic strip by Bill Amend, 10 y/o, and a giant nerd. Who am I?
#96
50 years ago today, they taught the band to play.
#97
I’m gonna do multiple btw
1)Sassy teen w/ reading problems reminds mom of his dad
2) Blonde who thinks he’s better than everyone else
3) “I don’t have to do anything. I’ve been in captivity for three months. There are two things I want to do. One, I want an American cheeseburger…”
#98
I love children and sometimes use magical items my pirate husband left me. I am not magical and live in an upside down house.
#99
Mint haired teen witch that is definitely a lesbian
(It’s quite specific but I’m sure a few would know)
#100
I have a lot more….
1. I give a guy bad advice in a bathroom, while screaming ‘it’s from JAPAN’
2. I have big hair, I like dancing, and I’m sorta supporting BLM, although that doesn’t exist. Also, I live In Baltimore.
3. I’m a amazing drag queen who’s bullied at school.
4. I wear a hoodie with a pride patch on it.
5. I will sell my hair to a old woman so my child can survive, but she ends up dead anyway.
6. I pretend to be friends with a dead guy so I can get attention, all while dealing with social anxiety.
7. I have green skin.
#101
I’m purple, and a child-murderer.
#102
Strange kids keep trying to eat my house.
#103
1) cat has a brother who is a fish and a sister who is a rabbit.
#104
I’ll make everyone super..then no one will be…
#105
Spanish man obsessed with hands and swords, must get revenge
#106
somehow me confessing my gay love to my best friend was homophobic.
#107
I’ve been around for centuries, I can’t sleep so I watch people sleep, I don’t burn in the sun.
#108
Queen who hits on a nine year old slave than gets too sad, and dies.
#109
I am forced to host a reality show or else I will be POISONED. I try to make the best of people and by the and of the series most people hate me.
#110
I’m a singing king who juggles balls and obsesses.
#111
I have two
1. A freewheeling bisexual magical dude who likes to help his friends fight demons
(I think this second one is a little less well known)
2. An insecure prince who acts confident/arrogant in front of his friends and everyone ships him with the adorable emo boy
#112
I’m a spy and assassin, and I’ve named all my knives after my Saints. Despite my profession, I’m probably one of the morally best of my friends. I have a crush on the character on the darker side of morally gray, but I know my worth. See me on Netflix April 23!
#113
A sad, depressed boy who just wants to be cool takes a drug recommended by one of the popular kids. He then takes the advice of a man he just met and dates a girl so he can date a different girl. In the process of all this, he abandons his only friend, who tries to help him get out of the situation.
#114
Many a fat alley rat has met its demise while staring point blank down the cavernous barrel of this awesome prowling machine. Truly a wonder of nature, this urban predator.
#115
Two characters: A mindless philosopher and an overweight glob of grease.
#116
I was born in a barn, my father isn’t human and millions have been murdered in my name. I’m from one of the best selling books of all time.
#117
I keep having to tell Jim he’s lost another crew member.
#118
I am one of the main characters in a three-book-trilogy that’s about the Mai, an ancient race of cat warriors. My adoptive mother is a lawyer. Can you guess the character? (Sorry, this is a hard one ;))
#119
His Schwartz is as big as his former roommate’s cousin’s uncle’s brother’s grandfather’s great-grandson.
#120
housecat who lives a soft life until he encounters forest cats as he is exploring the forest. Then he become warrior blah blah now he deputy then he leader then he dead.
#121
Aggressive lesbian who hates men and simps for a magician.
#122
Anthropomorphic rabbit that plays pranks and munches on carrots while asking how others how their doing and assigning them a degree they don’t have.
#123
Doesn’t like cursing, and was asleep for 70 years.
#124
I ran a school for a while. People thought I was pretty good at my job but there are multiple students attending with severe PTSD. We really need a counselor but we’re a little short on money with the upcoming war and everything. Also some kids died, it’s fine, eighty points to my fav house!
#125
Dead(JK)
Dead(JK)
Dead(I think so?)
The devil in another form.
#126
I’m strawberry blonde, left out often, and smart af. An elf, btw
#127
I was a tree, I am afraid of heights, my brother is dead, and I serve the Maiden of the Moon. I have Aegis, and I’m probably the strongest character in this entire series. I have eternal youth unless killed in battle, or I choose to leave my band.
#128
I’m pink but not a panther, I get misunderstood all the time, I live in the middle of nowhere, and boy, it’s a mad world around there…
#129
I am a panda pillow pet murderer
I am Pure pond scum (no offense to pond Scum)
I am a Disgrace to my “ancestor”
I scream like a little girl
I got flung into the sun
#130
where’s his dad’s hand on his face as an accessory, and could really use some chapstick.
#131
K*lled some innocent child’s parents, and gave him a pretty bad*ss scar. He’s bald and has no nose, but people on tik tok consider the younger version of him hot
(I have to agree, hes not bad looking)
#132
he controls to make people kill
#133
a guy on super-drugs uses a hard frisbee to fight nazis
#134
Depressed young man moves into a tall rundown green building after he loses his family to a car accident. Soon after his neighbour eats her cat and he starts getting terrible nosebleeds indicating that he may become monster.
#135
Girl with an atheist mother runs away to join a cult worshiping the outer god Yog-Sothoth. She obtains a holy key giving her the ability to summon portals. Big mistake, now she acts like a sneaky cockroach.
#136
I have a pair. 1: Fox dude who commits several misdemeanours. Boyfriend is good with computers. 2: eat weird alien bass yeet weird alien grass
#137
I love this guy because of one sentence ” Jim told me you can buy a gaydar online ” XD
#138
I protect a house as a kitty cat and hunt mice in my free time. Demons hate me, but apparently cats like me. Who am I?
#139
The love of my life (my very distant cousin) is 3,000 years older than I am.
#140
Very loyal, loves potatoes.
#141
Scars on my cheek from abusive step mother but it only made me more beautiful according to the citizens of luna I also travel with Cinder, Cress, Thorne, Scarlet, and Wolf. Also i used to be crazy but that is fixed now!
#142
He was a mean, cheapskate and hateful old man. People beared him only because he was rich. Then, one night, he started seeing ghosts…
#143
I have 3 characters I want people to guess
1. a mute, blonde legend
2. Toasty!
3. Is eight feet tall and can shoot 4 guns at once.
#144
Gentleman’s daughter with too many sisters. Mother is a nightmare, cousin wanted to marry her, but ends up marrying her friend instead. Younger sister embarrasses the entire family. Ends up marrying the rich stuck-up guy.
#145
a girl with a dog named after a grocery store, dad is a preacher, friends with old lady’s
#146
a mans wife is brutally murdered by a serial killer and his son is left physically disabled. in a twisted turn of events his son is kidnapped and so the father has to chase the kidnapper over thousands of mile with the help of a mentally disabled woman.
what movie is this from?
#147
I love my little sister and have survived two fights to the death I am really good with a bow and I am known as the girl on fire
#148
Im dead and love my blue sheep called friend :) i also supposedly blew up a nation but i don’t remember.
#149
I am a bit depressed and a bit insane. i always tell the player where to go and i end the sentence i say with either something or “Hah ha ha!”
#150
400 year old, sometimes depressed, skeleton with brilliant dress sense, who befriends a teenager, and spends most of his time getting tortured, fighting, or making bad jokes. Likes Bentleys. Struggles to get along with said teenager’s own reflection.
#151
From a popular children’s detective series:
• Thinks that they’re ALWAYS right
• Is an Honourable
• President of the Detective Society
• Is the best friend of the main character
#152
A young boy who lives in a blue house with his parents and friends. He only sees his best friend in the spring and summer. He has many feelings and gets EXTREMELY angry when compared to a certain mammal that lives in the Nile River.
#153
a teenage female detective with bright red hair who travels around the world solving mysteries and makes her dad and boyfriend really worried
#154
a high school student with anger issues who really likes causing explosions. has a poofy blonde hair and hates this one kid because he is surpassing him in strength. goes to U.A.
#155
Blue hair short has deer/fox pet and used to live in tue wilderness
#156
I deserve am second chance in the Hunger Games.
#157
3 things: “You kids…” , covered in wrinkles from a berry, belongs to a secret organization.
(Biana Vacker should know this one!)
#158
Cutest star wars character in existence
#159
This warm toilet seat THINKS he is in love with me while I am in love with him fully.He leaves me just as we were about to run away from my hometown.I realized it was a for the games.Who is the ‘warm toilet seat and who am I?’
#160
His name stands for the number of fears he has. Lives in cave with the rest of the fearless idiots. Falls in love with the “first jumper”.
#161
im a single father who lost my family to a murderer, then my only son was lost in a boating accident, so i befriended a mentally challenged friend.
#162
Sometimes you’re able to know that I’m here, but sometimes you won’t.
#163
This person is British (with an american “partner in crime”.) They have escaped death at least 3 times. Most of their forms have the suffix “-trap” in their names, and they are the antagonist of most -if not all of their games. Who are they?
#164
A white-skinned android who wants to be as human as he possibly can. Tilts his head a lot, speaks with big words, and owns a cat.
#165
Minor but popular character in an mmo. Fourteen year old boy, absolutely snarky. Has a scar but was told some women may find that… appealing. Manservant to a young lord who‘s dumb and childish but has a truly good heart.
#166
I sell soap and like to fight. Am I here? Maybe yes, maybe no.
#167
Born on the day of a risen empire, alone since seven, with special powers unexplored. Gains a misfit family of freedom fighters, and made friends with the whales.
#168
Apparently the only one who cares about the rules, especially when bowling or observing Shabbat. Able to make everything about Nam.
#169
Trapped in a pyramid for approximately 3000 years, a most loyal priest of my Lord. The murderer of my brother has nicknamed me “bunny-ears”, I am disappointed.
MMO character. A minor but extremely popular NPC.
#170
An alternative and insolent drug addict that live with a broke and naive man with a wretched past. The doper like to “play games” around the nation with the police always around. The other one like to follow him around because he is a magnet for dangerous people.
#171
A disadvantaged predator with a unbalanced mono-diet that have to live with other odd beasts. Instead of eat each other (as nature intended) they are forced (by a evil boss that don’t understand zoology) to live together in armony, but obviously their natural instints make them be often in fight. Unfortunately they always reconcile.
In addiction they are also obligated to live in a quite isolated place that sure isn’t their natural habitat.
Poor creatures.
#172
Lovely girl who tries to be a matchmaker to family and friends. Still lives at home with her father and she loves “news.”
#173
I did not take the time to read all the answers, so I may be a repeater. Oh, what the hay!
I am southern, slightly uneducated, but able to deduce seemingly unfathomable answers to problems. I am devoted to my family.
#174
Menacing figure sets up cross species adoption. Sticks around to play big brother.
#175
Free range animal loving kid harasses wildlife. Best friends and mortal enemy end up dead.
#176
“Good soldiers follow orders”
#177
#178
I have anxiety, depression (from a bad romantic experience), and multiple minor injuries. Horribly incompetent doctors keep attempting to treat them through surgery.
#179
Yare Yare Daze
#180
Awkward, tweed wearing alcoholic person who is far too willing to help a filthy rich stranger who lives next door get with his cousin. (The character’s cousin)
#181
The building was on fire but it wasn’t his fault.
#182
I am a male teenage boy who has life issues and is in love with this girl who was also abused at a young age, am shy and friends with “nothing”
#183
Short, hates milk.
#184
THE HERO OF CANTON THE MAN THEY CALL…
#185
poor girl going to an elite private school pretends to be a boy and has to pay a huge sum of money to rich kids for breaking a vase. she joins they’re club and a majority of the members end up having crushes on her
#186
I’m very pretty, my name is rat with the nip at the end. And..,I love eating skinned babies
#187
Rags to riches life of very bright and psychic sleuth, part gypsy.
#188
kind of stupid- can’t see things in plain sight. My pet is named after shoes and I have a talking map and backpack.
#189
an ancient warrior from somewhere else who is never without his transport.
#190
Two headed narcissist and president of the galaxy.
#191
My best friend set me up and years later my teacher changed sides. One of my closest friends resembles a lot of other people. I’ve died before, but was brought back to life.
I’m very athletic, dangerous in a fight and extremely determined.
#192
i am a boss, quite weird but doesent know it, almost killed my self faking my death, grilled my foot, held a funral for a bird, and left my office job to live with my true love.
only super fans will get this
#193
Brother and sister who power up by invoking the name Grayskull!!
#194
Lifelong loser and bad artist helps his only friend’s political campaign.
#195
Hoarder makes life miserable for everyone around him
#196
I hate doing girly things, and I’m no good at “girl stuff.” I’d rather play sports with my brothers, and I’m even better than some of them at it. We were all happy here until my dad got a job with the government. Well, everyone except one of my older brothers. Mom hates him for some reason. So when Dad had to go to the capital city for work, my favorite brother joined the defense forces. He gave me a really neat gift before he left. Oh, and Dad took me and my stupid sister with him. All she can think about is boys. My Dad died, and that accidentally started a war. My sister ended up living with her boyfriend’s family, and I ran away and tried to go home, but it was years before I got there…and I learned some nifty stuff on my travels. Nobody better mess with me. I have a list.
#197
I don’t believe that intelligence can be accurately quantified, but I do have an IQ of 187, an eidetic memory, and can read 20,000 words per minutes. Yes, I’m a genius.
#198
This highly intelligent person likes comic books, games, and has things a certain way so they can function.
#199
Green guy gets sent to earth but fails to destroy it. Also is accompanied by a sidekick who’s dumber than him.
#200
Brown eyed horse girl (literally) who has like 4 boyfriends and can make people feel fake pain while breaking into their minds. She also is emotionally traumatized. Breaks her adoptive cousin’s heart.
#201
He is not a lad, he is a bloody man full of ambition. You don’t f**k with his family.
#202
I look like Micheal Jackson
