Giant Birdnest: Wooden Bed Filled With Soft Egg-Shaped Pillows

Merav Salush Eitan and Gaston Zahr, two designers from OGE creative group, have created a brilliant bed filled with enormous egg-shaped pillows that looks like a human-sized bird’s nest. Now you can fulfill your dream of living in a nest without being sat on by a giant bird or being fed regurgitated earthworms.

The nest comes with egg-pillows of various colors and is surrounded by a handsome pinewood border that looks like a woven bird’s nest (and also comes with a selection of different lacquers). The beds (or couches?) come in 4 different sizes, the smallest being fit for a single person and the largest for up to 16 people.

More info: giantbirdsnest.com | oge-group.com (h/t: laughingsquid)

