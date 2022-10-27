What is Pauly Shore’s Net Worth in 2022?

Pauly Shore began his career in 1985. He was only 17. His parents were both in the business. His mother owned and operated a successful comedy store in Beverly Hills, and he knew where his future was going. A graduate of the famous Beverly Hills High School (class of 1986), Pauly Shore knew early he wasn’t going to college. With no interest in furthering his education following high school, he began looking for a way to bring his career as a stand-up comedian. It was at an Alley Cat Bistro in Culver City that gave him his start. Now Pauly Shore is a famous comedian and actor. More importantly, Pauly Shore’s net worth is a shocking $30 million.
MTV and the Late 80s
He was funny. People liked him. Pauly Shore was doing well. He was young. Shore turned 21 in 1989, and that is the same year he landed a gig hosting on MTV. He was a VJ – for those of you who didn’t grow up at the same time as the rest of us, it means he was a video DJ. Shore announced songs and videos. He hosted shows.
Pauly Shore was killing it on MTV, the place where everyone wanted to work doing what he did. He grew so famous so fast that the network handed him his own show. MTV called it Totally Pauly. Essentially, he was the man behind MTV’s spring break. He hosted the parties. And for anyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s, the MTV spring break parties were THE place to be.
Pauly Shore’s Film Career
By 1992, he was a movie star. His first major movie role was in Encino Man. It wasn’t a huge hit, but it did all right in the theaters. He went on to continue to star in movies just like Encino Man. Nothing noteworthy or anywhere close to serious. All of his movies bordered on the ridiculous. His characters were always slightly stupid and not quite right.
He was always the airheaded kind of clueless guy, and his movies were never well-received by critics. However, his movies were incredibly well-received by his fans. They loved him. Movie critic Roger Ebert once said of Pauly Shore, “Shore bypasses all categories to achieve a kind of transcendent fingernails-on-the-blackboard effect,” and he wasn’t wrong about it. His movies were mindless and pointless, but they were funny. People watched. Entertainment value cannot be defined.
At the end of the day, however, he is a man who made money in the movie theater. His movies are not billion-dollar movies, but he did make a profit on most of them. Jury Duty was the one that didn’t profit, and it was his first official flop. It only earned $4 million in the theater. However, movies like Encino Man were made with very small budgets (under $10 million) and earned more than $30 million. The movies don’t have to be great to be successful. They just have to find an audience. Pauly Shore was always good at finding an audience.
Continued Success
Over the years, Pauly Shore has continued to star in movies and other projects. He wrote and created his own mockumentary in the early 2000s. Shore also starred in a short-lived comedy about a guy who goes to Africa to adopt a baby, but the show did not receive great reviews and didn’t make it very far. Still, though, he’s continued to work and earn a living. Pauly Shore might not be a headlining actor, but Pauly Shore’s net worth is $30 million. We think he’s all right.
Pinocchio: A True Story
Just when the world forgot about Pauly Shore and his comedy career, there’s an announcement made that he’s the new voice of Pinocchio in a 2022 remake of the classic. He’s now the boy with the nose that grows when he lies, and he’s off on his own adventure. He’s taking it in stride.
Real Estate
One of the most lucrative things stars do with their income is to invest it. Pauly Shore’s net worth is helped by his real estate purchase. He’s the owner of a home in the Hollywood Hills that cost him a cool $1.5 million. He listed it for sale for $13 million. However, he later took it off the market to rent it. The rent he asked for the home is $27,000 per month. He did renovate the home to update it and make it more modern. Now he’s listed it for sale once again for just under $10 million.