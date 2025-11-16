Hey Pandas, How Do You Feel About Valentines Day? (Closed)

It’s called “the most romantic day of the year” but I rather think of it as the most disappointing day.. I honestly don’t think there is any other day in the year where so many people feel disappointed, miserable or lonely at the same time… What are your thoughts?
#1
very overrated and incredibly depressing because culture has made it a practical requirement to be in a relationship to enjoy the holiday
#2
It’s definitely overrated as hell. It should be a reminder to treat your loved one(s) but practically it’s just a ridiculous contest. Especially in combination with social media. My SO and I don’t give a damn about this day and decided to be happy on any day of the year. There are so many personal dates you can use, like anniversaries, birthdays etc.
I don’t see the point in wasting money, time and emotions on an occasion that is merely peer pressure and utilisation of feelings for marketing purposes.
It’s love, just have it your own way.
#3
I feel it’s just another day. I don’t need a special day to show someone I love them or for them to show me love. If you love someone, you show it every day with your actions and responses. You care for them, give them attention, respect them…. Love shouldn’t be commercialized but it is. Valentine’s Day is just a way for businesses to pad their pockets.
#4
commercial b******t day
#5
I like cheap chocolate day after =)
#6
Meh. Just a corporate invented holiday to push sales of flowers, diamonds and chocolate to get all the old stock before the wedding season.
#7
useless. There is no point. In a relationship if my partner is someone I know will like I if i’m being sweeter and cheesy, I will ,but if they aren’t I have no problem with that either.
#8
I don’t know what to give my girlfriend! I need a little help.
#9
It reminds me that my crush still hasn’t said they like me, but hey, free chocolate
#10
As an Aro Ace, I hate it. Also, people asking me out. That happened like, twice. It was awkward. It also makes me feel like I need to be in a relationship. I don’t.
#11
Well it was great in elementary school when everyone handed out valentine’s and candy or whatever, but now it’s just, “Happy Single Awareness day”/lh
#12
Valentine’s Day is just a reminder for people to consume and reproduce, producing more consumers and working labor. $$$
#13
Of course it’s been ridiculously commercialized ( and got out of hand ) but it’s kinda nice. We always over-do it for my now 90 year old mother because Dad always over-did it for her all 56 years of their marriage. Somewhere is someone who could use a cupcake, maybe a card or just a reminder there’s all kinds of love and they deserve some.
#14
Welp, I’m single, so this holiday pretty much means nothing to me.
#15
I do like wearing cute pink outfits, but other than that, the holiday is sad to me. It seems like just another reminder that I’m lonely. I think that if I had someone to celebrate with, I would like it more.
#16
Hell. I worked at a junior high. Valentines Day is cupcakes and black eyes. There are 4-5 stages of Valentines Day for 12-14 year olds, 6-8 weeks of raging hormones.
Stage 1: the hook up cause “OMG it’s almost Valentines Day, it’s the one day of the year I can’t be single I have to make somebody love me now!”
Stage 2: Valentines Day aka cupcakes, flowers, balloons, and teddy bears day *gag*.
Stage 3: The break up. Either they regret their last minute choice or if they were dating longer they waited until after Vday to call it off. Tears, running mascara, and every bathroom stall male and female has someone crying in it.
Stage 4: (my personal favorite) The you stole my man fights. New relationships are forming. “Felix is now with who now?? Oh helll naw, he my man you stole him!” Girl fights everywhere and they fight dirty.
Stage 5: Stage 5 doesn’t always happen, and it has a bit of a delay. Stage 5 the boys start fighting. They feel left out of the fights and ashamed the calmest girl fight was better than any guy fight. They have no real grievance with each other, on some unconscious level they agree to have a brawl in hopes to prove they can fight better than a girl.
#17
Happy and i love heart chocolates! It drives me NUTS!!
#18
I think it’s good if you have a romantic relationship with somebody, and there is a day you can relate those feelings. Also, your valentine doesn’t have to be a significant other. It can be a good friend or another family member.
#19
I feel nothing special about this day, but it is also cultural. In my country, Saint Valentine’s day is just an almost normal day, as boring, dull and uneventful as every other day. We might have a few themed movies or ads, but nothing more.
