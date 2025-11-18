Hey Pandas, Give Us Something Good That Happened To You Recently

by

We can make the world a better place, bit by bit, if we work together.

#1

I got baptized!

#2

At the end of the year at my job, I work in a restaurant, they do this thing where the employees acknowledge other employees for their performance in one area or another. Whoever gets the most acknowledgements from their coworkers gets a prize. Well, I got the most and got a voucher for a weekend stay in a suite at a pretty nice hotel. Now, I know this is a cheap way for my bosses to show ‘appreciation’ instead of giving me a raise for all the s**t I do, but I appreciated my coworkers acknowledging me. Plus, free weekend in a suite with a hot tub. My boyfriend and I need a trip.

#3

I sprained my ankle a few hours ago. 😞

#4

A wealthy relative asked me how much I owed on my car and wrote me a check for that amount. I was stunned and grateful.

#5

i finally got an orthodontist consultation so i can hopefully get braces soon!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
26 Myths That Might Have Originated Because People With Poor Eyesight Had No Access To Glasses, As Shared On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
If You Think There are Less Movies on Netflix, You’re Right
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2019
“Tell Me You Are American Without Telling”: Woman Stands Up For Her Priorities And Quits Job To Attend Brother’s Wedding After Getting Support Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Random Thing That Has Ever Happened In Your Life?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
40 Pics Of Slightly Unsettling “Liminal Spaces”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Are Reminding Students To Stay Away From Snide Remarks About Older Teachers Struggling With Technology In This Wholesome Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.