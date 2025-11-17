Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Famous Relatives? (Closed)

Famous, or invented some famous thing, or whatever really.
#1
if anyone knows the song “cover the earth” by kari jobe, my cousin daniella mason originally wrote it
#2
me hermano
hes not famous but he used to do a bunch of music video editing for new rappers so idk if that counts but yea if you wanna see his stuff go to rare files on yt and anything from 2 years ago or older with (a picture ill put in the comments) in the beginning then it should be him no im not trying to promote his super old stuff bc he dont do any of it anymore
#3
i am a distant relative of horatio gates and benedict arnold
