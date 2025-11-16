Hey Pandas, Do You Have (A) Pet(S)? If So, What Kind Of Pet(S)? What’s Your Pet(S)’s Name?

by

Do you have a dog, cat, hamster? What about a rat/mouse, or an iguana? Do you have a snake or a spider? Multiple of one or one of several? Tell us down below!

#1

I have a black and brindle dog, she’s four kinds of mastiff, some Rottweiler, and some pit bull, but she looks like a lab. Her name is Belle, and like most dogs, she still goes crazy at the door for the slightest of sounds.

#2

All of my childhood pets passed within months of each other a couple years ago now and we haven’t had the heart to get any more yet, but I won a goldfish at the fair a couple weeks ago. His name’s Steve.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Japanese Diver Has Been Visiting His Best Friend Fish For 25 Years Now
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Makes A Mocking Post Poking Fun At LinkedIn Influencers And People Are Cracking Up
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her 60th Birthday at Home with Family and Friends
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
Willow’s Disney+ Debut: A Nostalgic Trip with a Dash of Uncertainty
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2022
Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Drawings Of Your Fursonas
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Lights Out 1.05 “The Comeback” Review
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.