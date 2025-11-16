Hey Pandas, Do You Have (A) Pet(S)? If So, What Kind Of Pet(S)? What’s Your Pet(S)’s Name?

Do you have a dog, cat, hamster? What about a rat/mouse, or an iguana? Do you have a snake or a spider? Multiple of one or one of several? Tell us down below!
#1
I have a black and brindle dog, she’s four kinds of mastiff, some Rottweiler, and some pit bull, but she looks like a lab. Her name is Belle, and like most dogs, she still goes crazy at the door for the slightest of sounds.
#2
All of my childhood pets passed within months of each other a couple years ago now and we haven’t had the heart to get any more yet, but I won a goldfish at the fair a couple weeks ago. His name’s Steve.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us