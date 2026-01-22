“Self-Proclaimed Chef” Brooklyn Beckham’s “Laughable” Breakfast Video Brutally Roasted Amid Family Feud

It’s out of the fire and into the frying pan for Brooklyn Beckham, as the internet revisited one of his most-mocked moments on TV.
The 26-year-old recently shared explosive remarks about not wanting to “reconcile” with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. And since then, netizens have been digging up some of his most talked-about public moments, including a widely ridiculed breakfast sandwich that has gone viral all over again.
The internet has been revisiting Brooklyn Beckham’s most-mocked moments amid the Beckham family feud
Over the past decade, Brooklyn Beckham has tried his hand at a number of career paths, from photography to modeling to car racing. He and his wife, Nicola Peltz, even filed the paperwork to register a charity dog shelter in California in 2025.
However, of all his creative pursuits, cooking seems to be one of the areas he has invested the most time in.
After Brooklyn shared explosive statements about his parents controlling him all his life, netizens dug up his 2021 appearance on the Today show, where he cooked up an English breakfast sandwich for hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.
He took the hosts through a recipe that his great-grandmother had passed down.
The 26-year-old appeared on TV to make a humble English breakfast sandwich in 2021
The sandwich consisted of bacon, sausage, and fried egg, which were placed between two slices of untoasted white bread.
“This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood,” he said on the show. “It’s a traditional English breakfast sandwich, and I love making my American friends try this English staple.”
While the show’s hosts oohed and mmmed over his humble sandwich, viewers weren’t impressed and said, “This is toe-curling.”
“It’s like they’re humouring a 5 year old,”; “One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Can’t believe this happened,” one wrote online.
“Sorry this part k*lled me especially ‘place bacon on plate lined with paper towel’ in the corner.” “Breaking the egg yolk in the pan with his fingers was not giving chef,” another quipped.
Some demanded a collaboration with Brooklyn and Meghan Markle
“We encourage a five-year-old when they’re pleased with themselves for making a basic sandwich,” one said. “How did anyone think Brooklyn would look good for doing this?!”
Another wrote, “Good grief- is there a 10-year-old kid in this world who can’t make an egg and bacon sandwich with untoasted white bread?”
It is believed that Brooklyn’s first job was as a barista at the age of 15. He also tried following in the footsteps of his soccer legend father, but stopped playing at the age of 16.
“My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2,” Brooklyn told Variety in 2022.
“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that’s going to be a bit difficult,” he added.
The eldest Beckham child has made multiple career changes over the years
The Beckham offspring dabbled in modeling for a while before taking up photography.
He released a photography book called Brooklyn Beckham: What I See in 2017 and took up a four-year photography course at Parsons School of Design in New York that same year.
He dropped out a year later.
“I really enjoyed it for a couple of years,” he told the outlet.
“I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it’s just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies,” he continued. “I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking.”
As he explained his love for cooking, Brooklyn said he began spending more time in the kitchen during the Covid-19 pandemic and was “almost 100% self-taught.”
“It’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about,” he added.
He also noted that he prefers being called a “cook” rather than a “chef.”
The youngster had an online cooking show, where each episode cost $100,000 to make
Back when Brooklyn was a newbie to cooking, he had a series called Cookin’ With Brooklyn that aired on Facebook and Instagram.
Insiders claimed each episode cost $100,000.
Moreover, a whole team of 62 professionals had to work behind the scenes of an episode where he made a sandwich.
The show’s team included five camera operators, nine producers, and a “culinary producer” who would greenlight the recipes.
“It’s unheard of. It’s the sort of crewing you would expect on a big TV show,” a senior TV executive told the New York Post in 2022.
“He is to cooking what [his mother] Posh was to singing,” another source told the outlet. “Apparently, the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.”
“Everything he does is directed by his parents,” a family source previously said
A family source claimed his parents David and Victoria direct “everything he does.”
“Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could,” one family source said.
The eldest Beckham sibling has often come under fire for his cooking techniques, including using almost an entire bottle of Chosen Foods avocado oil to cook two pieces of chicken.
“That’s at least $25 worth of avocado oil,” one commented on the 2023 video.
“There are people dy*ng in the world from starvation – you used enough oil and milk for about 20 people. But you wouldn’t understand that,” another critic said.
Brooklyn once addressed the hate he receives for his cooking videos
Brooklyn previously said he’s unfazed by the hate he gets for his cooking videos.
“To be honest, I’m used to the hate,” he told Insider in 2023.
“It doesn’t really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me,” he added.
“Lifestyles of the rich and untalented,” one commented, while another called him a “Nepo sandwich chef”
