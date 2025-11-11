Parents Share Pics Of Babies Born With Full Heads Of Hair (50 Pics)

Soon-to-be parents have a lot to think about before their little bundle of joy arrives. Sleepless nights. Tantrums. Diaper changes. Vomit. Poop everywhere. Sometimes vomit and poop at the same time. The list goes on and on. One thing they don’t have to worry about however is what sort of hairstyle to give their little one. After all, hairy babies are some sort of a myth…right? Well, try telling that to the parents of these cute babies featured in the pictures below!
Recently we featured a post about Isabelle Kaplan, a little girl born with a full head of baby hair. Now, Bored Panda has compiled a list of other furry and funny kids, but we need your help to complete it! So go ahead Pandas, share your pictures of astonishing baby hair growths, and don’t forget to vote for the hairiest! Or cutest. Or both. Also, can you imagine how many kids’ hairstyles could you do with such a furry little baby?
#1 Just A Picture Of My 10 Month Old Baby With Her Normal Crazy Hair
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Baby With The Whitest Hair I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: fruityloops17
#3 Little Isabelle Looks Like A News Anchor
Image source: David Kaplan
#4 The Scott Baio
Image source: yessumbeesunshine
#5 Picture Was Taken When He Was Only 3 Weeks Old
Image source: chumyl
#6 Rick James?
Image source: evelynosso
#7 This Wave Means Business
Image source: alowrance
#8 Like A Sir
Image source: jppilates1
#9 Awwww
Image source: iamhairboss
#10 Stylish Elvis-Looking Boy
Image source: Hannah Taylor
#11 The Donald Trump In A Windstorm
Image source: Mommy Shorts
#12 My Little Pineapple. There Is No Styling For This Crazy Hair. So Now We Just Embrace It!
Image source: ckim39
#13 Adorable Katie-Lee
#14 Well, One Of Those Two Definitelly Needs A Haircut!
Image source: withlovekellie
#15 Hairy Baby
#16 Classy Gentelman
Image source: ollie_finn_
#17 This Is What Newborn Norwegians Looks Like
Image source: DarleneJanson23
#18 The Alice (from The Brady Bunch)
Image source: Mommy Shorts
#19 Miss Curly Hair
Image source: isafofurinha
#20 My Friends Baby Was Born With Conan Hair!
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Happy Family Indeed
Image source: baby_wass
#22 The Conan
Image source: Mommy Shorts
#23 Cute Curtains: At Seven Months Old, Olivia’s Hair Falls Over Her Face And Reaches Her Shoulders
Image source: unknown
#24 A Buddy Of Mine Had His First Daughter This Past Year And No That Is Not A Wig
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Niece Violet. That Natural Mohawk Though.
#26 Little Freddie In His Sailor Man Look
Image source: Jasmine Ryan
#27 Big Hair Don’t Care!
Image source: yarased
#28 2months Old, Not A Wig
Image source: christophermm
#29 Oh Little Boy, I Hope You Never Lose Your Sense Of Wonder… Or That Hair
Image source: withlovekellie
#30 My Baby
Image source: community.babycenter.com
#31 Oh Lincoln, Being Your Mum Is Just The Best!
Image source: jessica.k__
#32 Little Lois Already Had A First Haircut!
Image source: Nicola Saxby
#33 Big Hair Baby J
Image source: bighairbabyj
#34 The Rooster
Image source: harveyjane1987
#35 7 Week Old Baby
Image source: josiepalmer
#36 Ryder Was Born With A Full Head Of Blonde Hair
Image source: Tayler Lee
#37 Every Time I Say “give Me A Cute Pose” She Always Poses Like This
Image source: ailaniaysha
#38 The Ryan Cybrera
Image source: Mommy Shorts
#39 Every Adults Dream – To Wake Up With Such Perfect Hair
Image source: kini.gino
#40 He Pretty Much Came Out Like This
#41 My Baby Gabe @ 5 Months; 5 Inches Long Standing Hair :d
#42 Little Fergus Already Had 2 Haircuts Before He Turned 5 Months Old
#43 Florens Came To The World With Hair And The First Thing The Nurse Said Was “she’s Hairy”
Image source: Sanjin Dumisic
#44 My Sweet 9 Month Old Crazy Haired Baby Boy
#45 4 Month Old Cesaria :)
#46 Olivia Looks Serious
Image source: unknown
#47 4.5 Months Old, Hairy Girl
Image source: yatuzah
#48 Red Hair Baby
Image source: redlotusphotography.info
#49 A Mini Elvis At 7 Days Old
#50 My 3-months-old Baby
Image source: piasyafazzafirnandi
