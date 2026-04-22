“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

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Whenever people come across anything that genuinely fascinates them, one of their first instincts is to share it with someone else. It’s a pretty universal impulse. If it catches your eye, you want others to see it too. And honestly, there’s something really lovely about that.

That’s exactly the spirit of r/interesting, a subreddit where users post all kinds of random things that grabbed their attention. We picked out some of the best recent ones and gathered them here for you. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1 LA Fires From A Plane

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#2 For The Apple Lovers

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Turn4963

#3 Mount Rushmore If You Zoomed Out

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: grandeluua

#4 It’s One Photo

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: frenzy3

#5 Amazing Paint Job

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: grkpektis

#6 A 4500 Year Old Egyptian Dress Found In A Giza Tomb, Made With Over 7000 Beads

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: ReesesNightmare

#7 Rare Devil Sunrise Which Was Seen In Multiple Countries

Causes one to think what ancient people would think about this?

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Resident_Fuel2470

#8 The Side Of Planet Earth We Aren’t Used To Seeing

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: SnooWords4066

#9 🌊

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Sea_Mountains

#10 Curved Escalators Exist

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Abhi_10467

#11 Two Parents Listening To The Heartbeat Of Their 23-Year-Old Son’s Transplanted Heart

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Zine99

#12 Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: moamen12323

#13 Image Of A Cat Getting A CT Scan

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: SartinSin

#14 Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captures The Perfect Moment A Small Animal Looks At The Camera While Being Caught By A Predator

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: PrudentServe2780

#15 A Photo Of An Anglerfish’s Actual Size

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#16 Dummy Head For Training Dentists In The 1930s

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Serial_Kisser3

#17 Gotta Take Shoes Off At An Asian Party

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: quicksilver3453

#18 Fire Hydrant Bursts In Sub-Zero Temperature

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: 8wine

#19 A 10MB Hard Drive From The 60s

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Which_Boysenberry_71

#20 The Job Qualifications On This Filipino Job Ad

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: CaravelClerihew

#21 The Donkey Model For Shrek Passed Away At The Age Of 30

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Lucifer_x7

#22 A Cat With Fur And Eyes That Are Split Into Two Distinct Colors

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: CrazyCoffeeClub

#23 LEGO Switched Their Packaging From Plastic To Paper

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: eurekash

#24 28-Year-Old Jenny Joseph Posing For The Columbia Pictures Logo In 1992

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: RedLaser4000

#25 The Heck Is This All About

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: BowedFurball

#26 Druid’s Temple In The UK

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: kvadratkub054

#27 A World That Doesn’t Exist Anymore

The iconic Windows XP ‘Bliss’ desktop wallpaper shown above in 2001 and below in more recent years. location: Sonoma, California, USA

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Jealous-Action-1183

#28 Picture Accidentally Taken On The Disposable Camera Assembly Line

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Pro-Karmawhore

#29 When Japan Changed Its Flag In ’99 And Nobody Knew Why

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Nukro666

#30 Oha … Never Noticed !

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Dias75

#31 How Do You Say Number 92?

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: MidasStocks

#32 Zoom Into The Picture, You’ll See It’s Actually Black And White!

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Fabulous_Bluebird931

#33 Beach Sand Invisible To The Naked Eye

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Hot_Independence6933

#34 Found This Wear Indicator On These Tires

I have never seen this style of tire wear indicator ever before. I found it quite interesting. As long as the tire wear is equal over the surface, it works great

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Tom_s_Workshop

#35 Size Difference Between A Large House And Really Large House

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: AirFrance447

#36 In 2018, Thief Hung Phuoc Nguyen Was Caught Using The Sketch On The Right

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#37 7 Engineers Were Suspended After They Built A Bridge With A 90-Degree Turn

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: doopityWoop22

#38 In Algeria, A Man Missing Since 1996 Was Found Captive In His Neighbor’s Underground Pit

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Zine99

#39 A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515)

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: bendubberley_

#40 The German Police Has A Special Protection Suit For Cases Of Attacks With A Knife

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: SniffDot

#41 Mit’s Device Pulls Drinking Water From Desert Air Using No Power

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: jaytee319

#42 This Photographer Has Spent Over 9 Years Documenting Solitary Vending Machines Across Japan

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: TaylorGunnerOfficial

#43 The Size Of This Czech Police Officer

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: TheOddityCollector

#44 An Amazing Cosplay Of Mystique Cosplay Mid Merge. Credit To Magnetomystique

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: AdSpecialist6598

#45 A 191 Year Old Tortoise

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Scott-Spangenberg

#46 Fox Asleep On Outdoor Couch

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: suitonaman

#47 A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: TheOddityCollector

#48 This Is Christopher Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin’s 63 Year Old Son. Charlie Was 73 When Christopher Was Born

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: TheOddityCollector

#49 That’s Pretty Wild

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Scott-Spangenberg

#50 Kane Hodder, The Actor Who Played Jason Voorhees In Four ‘Friday The 13th’ Films, Refused To Perform A Scene In Which Jason Was Supposed To Kick A Dog. He Insisted That Jason Wasn’t Evil Enough To Harm Animals

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: TheOddityCollector

#51 A Mother And Her Daughter At A Budapest Market In 1987, And The Same Pair At The Same Market 33 Years Later

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: TheOddityCollector

#52 This Japanese Man Had An Argument With His Wife And Decided Not To Talk To Her. He Literally Went 20 Years Without Talking To Her They Raised 3 Kids Together And Started Talking After She Apologized After 20 Years Later

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: realbunny44

#53 Saturn In Daylight, Visible Through A Telescope. 2022

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: west_manchester

#54 Did You Know

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: PeacockPankh

#55 This Is How A Bison Looks At 35 Below Zero

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Memes_FoIder

#56 Seen This At The 4 Stop. It’s 5 Degrees

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Calm-Step-3083

#57 No One Has The 500 Day Streak On Reddit

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Interesting_Home_889

#58 Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Him

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: eric3for100

#59 This Bridge Is Round For No Apparent Reason

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: ALittleInternet

#60 Accidental Camouflage…

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Creative_Length_8070

#61 1800 Years Of History At One Home

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: Upper_Atom

#62 When Bill Gates Married Melinda French In 1994, He Rented Out All The Available Hotel Rooms On The Hawaiian Island Of Lanai To Prevent The Media From Staying There And Hired All The Helicopters On Maui To Keep Photographers From Flying Over The Wedding

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: moamen12323

#63 This Dad In Texas, A True Bro

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: moamen12323

#64 The End Of Hiv Is Near!

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: BlokZNCR

#65 Eminem’s Song “Brain Damage” Was Inspired By His Real Bully, Deangelo Bailey, Who Once Bragged About Giving Him A Concussion. In 2001 Bailey Sued Him For $1 Million, But A Judge Threw Out The Case With A Rap

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: durvedya

#66 This Was An Odd Thing To See Today

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: lucasiceton5

#67 Best Snow Plow Name I’ve Ever Seen

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: worldwide762

#68 In 2017, A Kansas Man Turned His Sprinklers On Before Evacuating For A Wildfire, And Came Home To See This

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: InternetPopular3679

#69 Til Snow Doesn’t Melt In A Microwave. This Prompted Me To Learn How Microwaves Work

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: BlueJaysMegafan

#70 ​”The Netherlands Will Completely Ban Fireworks. The Country Has Adopted A National Fireworks Ban That Will Take Effect In 2026. The Goal Is To Protect Animals And Reduce Damage To Ecosystems.” Dutch Senate Votes In Favor Of National Fireworks Ban

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: General-Panic0

#71 iPhone Shot By A 50 Cal Bullet

“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Image source: lilved03

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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