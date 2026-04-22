“Devil Sunrise”: 71 Interesting Photos That Might Show You Something You Haven’t Seen Before (New Pics)

Whenever people come across anything that genuinely fascinates them, one of their first instincts is to share it with someone else. It’s a pretty universal impulse. If it catches your eye, you want others to see it too. And honestly, there’s something really lovely about that.
That’s exactly the spirit of r/interesting, a subreddit where users post all kinds of random things that grabbed their attention. We picked out some of the best recent ones and gathered them here for you. Scroll down and enjoy.
#1 LA Fires From A Plane
Image source: [deleted]
#2 For The Apple Lovers
Image source: Comfortable_Turn4963
#3 Mount Rushmore If You Zoomed Out
Image source: grandeluua
#4 It’s One Photo
Image source: frenzy3
#5 Amazing Paint Job
Image source: grkpektis
#6 A 4500 Year Old Egyptian Dress Found In A Giza Tomb, Made With Over 7000 Beads
Image source: ReesesNightmare
#7 Rare Devil Sunrise Which Was Seen In Multiple Countries
Causes one to think what ancient people would think about this?
Image source: Resident_Fuel2470
#8 The Side Of Planet Earth We Aren’t Used To Seeing
Image source: SnooWords4066
#9 🌊
Image source: Sea_Mountains
#10 Curved Escalators Exist
Image source: Abhi_10467
#11 Two Parents Listening To The Heartbeat Of Their 23-Year-Old Son’s Transplanted Heart
Image source: Zine99
#12 Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress
Image source: moamen12323
#13 Image Of A Cat Getting A CT Scan
Image source: SartinSin
#14 Wildlife Photographer Sha Lu Captures The Perfect Moment A Small Animal Looks At The Camera While Being Caught By A Predator
Image source: PrudentServe2780
#15 A Photo Of An Anglerfish’s Actual Size
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#16 Dummy Head For Training Dentists In The 1930s
Image source: Serial_Kisser3
#17 Gotta Take Shoes Off At An Asian Party
Image source: quicksilver3453
#18 Fire Hydrant Bursts In Sub-Zero Temperature
Image source: 8wine
#19 A 10MB Hard Drive From The 60s
Image source: Which_Boysenberry_71
#20 The Job Qualifications On This Filipino Job Ad
Image source: CaravelClerihew
#21 The Donkey Model For Shrek Passed Away At The Age Of 30
Image source: Lucifer_x7
#22 A Cat With Fur And Eyes That Are Split Into Two Distinct Colors
Image source: CrazyCoffeeClub
#23 LEGO Switched Their Packaging From Plastic To Paper
Image source: eurekash
#24 28-Year-Old Jenny Joseph Posing For The Columbia Pictures Logo In 1992
Image source: RedLaser4000
#25 The Heck Is This All About
Image source: BowedFurball
#26 Druid’s Temple In The UK
Image source: kvadratkub054
#27 A World That Doesn’t Exist Anymore
The iconic Windows XP ‘Bliss’ desktop wallpaper shown above in 2001 and below in more recent years. location: Sonoma, California, USA
Image source: Jealous-Action-1183
#28 Picture Accidentally Taken On The Disposable Camera Assembly Line
Image source: Pro-Karmawhore
#29 When Japan Changed Its Flag In ’99 And Nobody Knew Why
Image source: Nukro666
#30 Oha … Never Noticed !
Image source: Dias75
#31 How Do You Say Number 92?
Image source: MidasStocks
#32 Zoom Into The Picture, You’ll See It’s Actually Black And White!
Image source: Fabulous_Bluebird931
#33 Beach Sand Invisible To The Naked Eye
Image source: Hot_Independence6933
#34 Found This Wear Indicator On These Tires
I have never seen this style of tire wear indicator ever before. I found it quite interesting. As long as the tire wear is equal over the surface, it works great
Image source: Tom_s_Workshop
#35 Size Difference Between A Large House And Really Large House
Image source: AirFrance447
#36 In 2018, Thief Hung Phuoc Nguyen Was Caught Using The Sketch On The Right
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#37 7 Engineers Were Suspended After They Built A Bridge With A 90-Degree Turn
Image source: doopityWoop22
#38 In Algeria, A Man Missing Since 1996 Was Found Captive In His Neighbor’s Underground Pit
Image source: Zine99
#39 A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515)
Image source: bendubberley_
#40 The German Police Has A Special Protection Suit For Cases Of Attacks With A Knife
Image source: SniffDot
#41 Mit’s Device Pulls Drinking Water From Desert Air Using No Power
Image source: jaytee319
#42 This Photographer Has Spent Over 9 Years Documenting Solitary Vending Machines Across Japan
Image source: TaylorGunnerOfficial
#43 The Size Of This Czech Police Officer
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#44 An Amazing Cosplay Of Mystique Cosplay Mid Merge. Credit To Magnetomystique
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#45 A 191 Year Old Tortoise
Image source: Scott-Spangenberg
#46 Fox Asleep On Outdoor Couch
Image source: suitonaman
#47 A Reminder To Wear Your Helmet
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#48 This Is Christopher Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin’s 63 Year Old Son. Charlie Was 73 When Christopher Was Born
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#49 That’s Pretty Wild
Image source: Scott-Spangenberg
#50 Kane Hodder, The Actor Who Played Jason Voorhees In Four ‘Friday The 13th’ Films, Refused To Perform A Scene In Which Jason Was Supposed To Kick A Dog. He Insisted That Jason Wasn’t Evil Enough To Harm Animals
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#51 A Mother And Her Daughter At A Budapest Market In 1987, And The Same Pair At The Same Market 33 Years Later
Image source: TheOddityCollector
#52 This Japanese Man Had An Argument With His Wife And Decided Not To Talk To Her. He Literally Went 20 Years Without Talking To Her They Raised 3 Kids Together And Started Talking After She Apologized After 20 Years Later
Image source: realbunny44
#53 Saturn In Daylight, Visible Through A Telescope. 2022
Image source: west_manchester
#54 Did You Know
Image source: PeacockPankh
#55 This Is How A Bison Looks At 35 Below Zero
Image source: Memes_FoIder
#56 Seen This At The 4 Stop. It’s 5 Degrees
Image source: Calm-Step-3083
#57 No One Has The 500 Day Streak On Reddit
Image source: Interesting_Home_889
#58 Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Him
Image source: eric3for100
#59 This Bridge Is Round For No Apparent Reason
Image source: ALittleInternet
#60 Accidental Camouflage…
Image source: Creative_Length_8070
#61 1800 Years Of History At One Home
Image source: Upper_Atom
#62 When Bill Gates Married Melinda French In 1994, He Rented Out All The Available Hotel Rooms On The Hawaiian Island Of Lanai To Prevent The Media From Staying There And Hired All The Helicopters On Maui To Keep Photographers From Flying Over The Wedding
Image source: moamen12323
#63 This Dad In Texas, A True Bro
Image source: moamen12323
#64 The End Of Hiv Is Near!
Image source: BlokZNCR
#65 Eminem’s Song “Brain Damage” Was Inspired By His Real Bully, Deangelo Bailey, Who Once Bragged About Giving Him A Concussion. In 2001 Bailey Sued Him For $1 Million, But A Judge Threw Out The Case With A Rap
Image source: durvedya
#66 This Was An Odd Thing To See Today
Image source: lucasiceton5
#67 Best Snow Plow Name I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: worldwide762
#68 In 2017, A Kansas Man Turned His Sprinklers On Before Evacuating For A Wildfire, And Came Home To See This
Image source: InternetPopular3679
#69 Til Snow Doesn’t Melt In A Microwave. This Prompted Me To Learn How Microwaves Work
Image source: BlueJaysMegafan
#70 ”The Netherlands Will Completely Ban Fireworks. The Country Has Adopted A National Fireworks Ban That Will Take Effect In 2026. The Goal Is To Protect Animals And Reduce Damage To Ecosystems.” Dutch Senate Votes In Favor Of National Fireworks Ban
Image source: General-Panic0
#71 iPhone Shot By A 50 Cal Bullet
Image source: lilved03
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