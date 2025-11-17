Hey Pandas, Can You Share Some Controversial Opinions You Have? (Closed)

I want all your slightly offensive or controversial opinions here.
#1
Anyone can be racist, and you can be racist to white people.
#2
Religon shouldn’t be taught in schools unless you are in a religious school or are taking a class in religion
#3
This should not be controversial but apparently it is.
Teach people the difference between biological sex and gender.
#4
If you are not an expert, you should defer to the opinions/theories of the experts. This applies to politicians, teachers, and regular people. Your theories and beliefs may be valid, but the actual general scholarly consensus is far more likely to be accurate, and should be of more importance.
#5
Pineapple belongs on pizza.
#6
1) The feral horse population in the US needs to be culled. They are very destructive.
2) If you don’t want to be offended, stay home. You will always find people who disagree with you. This applies to all races, religions, orientations, etc.
3) Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. They are not entitled to force that opinion on others. You can believe abortion is wrong, but you can’t tell someone they can’t have one. You can believe eating meat is wrong, but you can’t stop others from eating it.
#7
Barbra from Stranger Things is overrated.
#8
Very confused here. Sam asks for controversial opinions then gets all offended. Why even make this post if you know you’re going to get offended? classic internet troll behavior…
BP War 3 is on. Allies unite!
#9
I believe the cowpocalypse is coming, and if we don’t prepare we will all be manburger.
#10
Teaching religion to children is brain washing and should be considered child abuse
#11
Ultraman could beat Godzilla in a fight.
And before people start calling me an Ultraman fanboy, I actually like Godzilla more.
#12
That I should be alive. It seems to be a controversial thing here on BP but… you do you 🤷
#13
It’s probably not as serious as some of the other questions on here,
I don’t like chocolate
#14
Me personaly living in sheffeild britan is a weird place to live in
#15
Cheese chips are the best, in any form. Nacho Doritos? Yes. Cheese Pringles? Yes. Sour Cream and Cheddar? Yes. I will accept differing opinions, but I’m right.
#16
There is going to be hopefully only one person who thinks differently than this, the Percy Jackson movie was bad. The worst!!
#17
An opinion (backed by facts): There were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq
Follow Us