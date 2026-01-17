Kang Chan-hee: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kang Chan-hee
January 17, 2000
Seo-gu, Daejeon, South Korea
25 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Kang Chan-hee?
Kang Chan-hee is a South Korean actor and singer, known for his versatile performances in both television dramas and as a member of the K-pop group SF9. He began his career as a child actor, steadily building a reputation for his expressive acting.
His breakthrough moment arrived with his impactful role as Hwang Woo-joo in the critically acclaimed 2018–2019 JTBC series Sky Castle, which garnered high viewership ratings and brought him widespread recognition. Chan-hee’s portrayal in the series solidified his status as a notable young talent.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Seo-gu, Daejeon, South Korea, Kang Chan-hee grew up with his mother Park Seol-hee and a younger brother, Kang Suk-hee. He developed an early interest in the performing arts.
He attended Daejeon Dunwon Elementary School and Sanghyeon Middle School before graduating from the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where he honed his skills in stage arts.
Notable Relationships
Kang Chan-hee has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus has largely remained on his burgeoning careers in acting and music.
He has no children and has not publicly disclosed any partners.
Career Highlights
Kang Chan-hee’s acting career took off with his role in the 2018–2019 JTBC series Sky Castle, where his performance as Hwang Woo-joo earned critical praise and contributed to the drama’s significant success and high ratings. He has also appeared in numerous other dramas, including “Signal” and “True Beauty”.
As a singer, Chan-hee debuted in October 2016 as a main dancer and rapper with the K-pop boy group SF9, following their pre-debut activities in NEOZ School. SF9 has released multiple albums and singles, achieving recognition in the music industry.
He also gained early recognition for portraying the younger version of characters in dramas like “The Innocent Man” and made his musical debut in TVXQ’s “Balloons” music video at age seven.
Follow Us