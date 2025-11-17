Hey Pandas, How Are You Doing Mentally? (Closed)

Feel free to rant about the bad stuff that’s going on, talk about something you’re excited about, or really just anything. Whatever you want to talk about, I’m here to help.
tw: sh
i can’t seem to stop it’s getting worse and i’ve just been feeling not great lately i’m not getting much sleep and school is almost over and i won’t see my friends a lot anymore cause i’m leaving the district and i won’t be able to go on bp except maybe occasionally during the summer so that’s taken a toll on my mental health.
the disassociation is getting so bad that i don’t even think anybody except me exists
I’m honestly not doing great. I’m depressed and probably have some type of anxiety, and I might have adhd but I honestly don’t know, and I can’t focus on anything and sometimes I’m in the middle of doing something and my brain just decides to quit and I can’t do anything. I don’t know what to do, and I’m honestly rather concerned about my ability to be a functioning human. I’ve tried to talk to my mom, but she’s honestly not doing well either and I feel bad about putting more stress on her. I’ve been talking with my therapist some but I’ve had to cancel therapy a few times because of stuff going on with my parents. I did see a doctor, but once she heard that I’d had covid recently she decided that I must be experience symptoms of long covid and wouldn’t listen to what I was trying to say even though this has been going on since before I had covid. Sorry for the rant, I just don’t know what to do
I’ve reached a new weird place with my mood disorder/bipolar/whatever the f**k is wrong with my brain. I’m still in a pride high and I think I’m pretty much perfect, but I don’t feel like a person. I feel like I’m doing some sort of act, pretending to be myself. The only things I’ve actually been feeling lately are scared and angry. I want to kill myself (don’t worry, I know I won’t get actually suicidal for a bit here) and I’m inches away from snapping at the people I love for not being telepaths. It’s like some infernal, cursed seesaw, where I go back and forth between loving myself nearly as much as I love everyone else in this f*****g s****y world and picking myself apart for every flaw and considering how things would be better if I was dead. The upside of this is that I can treat myself the way I treat other people and I’ve actually been able to stop an anxiety attack by calming myself down the way I try to do for others. It’s probably not healthy to see myself as two people but it’s probably less healthy to have an anxiety attack and possibly get back into sh. Anyways I’m probably fine I’m just a bit scared
sisters : are you okay
me: mentally or physically?
sisters:both
me:physically yes mentally no
Not amazing. Not horrible, I have a good life, I have friends, I just wish I had an easy life. But I will still be alive, cause people love me.
Sorry in advance I need to rant a little. U can just skip this if u don’t have time but if you wanna hear a story, grab some popcorn and settle in cuz this might be a while. Aaaaanyways, where was I? So basically I am in the midst of a huge gender crisis that no one knows about (this is important at the end of the story so keep it in mind). Yesterday my grandpa picked me up from school cuz he and my grandma live in the same town and we see them once a week. So like, almost every time I see him he asks me the same 2 question: first “did you talk to anyone at school?” Which is like, duh, I don’t have a lot of friends but yes, I have basic human conversations. So I’m like fine, whatever, but for the next question he’s always like “did you talk to any boooyyyyyss?” And I’m super mad cuz it’s like he assumes I’m straight, which I’m not, and also he assumes that any conversation with a boy means I like him. Like, I have regular friends who are boys! So usually I just brush it off, but yesterday I decided to talk back. And I’m like, “why would you separate my classmates by gender like that?” And he acts like I’M the weirdo, as though it’s totally normal for him to inquire about my supposed “crushes” on a daily basis. We get home and I assume he’ll leave it at that. Then, when my parents come to pick me up, he tells them about it, and my parents act as though I’m crazy for saying that. And I’m like, “but you ask it every time I see you!” And he denies me, even though he DOES ask it every time, and it annoys the carp 🐟 outta me. So I try to defend myself and explain to my parents how I don’t like him making his questions revolve around gender. Like, does he really have to make it seem like talking to a boy is suuuper weird and oh I must be in love? And my dad responds with (and I quote) “I don’t know what class is teaching you all this GeNdEr nonsense, but we gotta get you outta there”. The he just laughs like I’m some hypersensitive snowflake. Yep, that hurt my depressed gender questioning heart. Thanks daddy 😖😭
I’m doing pretty cr*ppy. I am very depressed. I feel very left out in school, and people are leaving me out a lot. I have been having almost daily panic attacks, and had a very bad mental breakdown a few days ago. I am very stressed out. My depression has come to a point where i think of commiting. I barely have any friends at school. I barely seen my old friends anymore. I know I am wrong but I feel like many things that are my fault are not my fault. I have pretty high social anxiety and don’t know what to say to my parents. I have told my one good friend at my school about my depression, and he is helping me a bit.
So basically, being depressed sucks.
Honestly idk whether I’m good or bad but I’m definitely in love with an amazing person and that makes me happy. Funny because I’m 100% aromantic
My eating disorder is getting worse, and it’s making me cranky, and I literally wanted to off myself earlier, so in other words, not great.
I’m moderately depressed, have social anxiety, ADHD, and suspected high-functioning autism, but I’m only medicated for the ADHD (when my meds are available). I’m trying to get into in-person therapy since online didn’t help and to get an affirmative diagnosis on the ASD, but I live in a relatively rural place with poor access to mental health services. It has been six weeks so far without a single callback from any of the therapists or psychiatrists in my area, so I’m kind of stuck right now unless I want to drive 3 hours to the closest city for treatment. Also stressed about money, which is probably feeding into my anxiety and depression, but hopefully a new union contract later this year will help alleviate that. So I’m not doing great, but not the worst either.
Things are going great! *eye twitch* haha
TW: sh
I just turned 16 today. No need to wish me happy birthday, thanks lol.
I feel like i’m running out of time. Adulthood is two years away. Once I graduate, I’m losing a ton of freedom, gaining a ton of responsibilities, so I should enjoy the time I have now, right?
RIGHT?!
But I can’t!! I’m in a constant state of trying not to lay on the floor and stare at the wall for hours. I’m TIRED
I WANT TO DO NOTHING
I feel like I’m waisting my youth. I don’t have any irl friends that my mom lets me hang out with. The people I do know don’t really consider me their friend. How do adults make friends? Work? People don’t like befriending co workers!!
All this stress built up made me relapse again. I messed up again. My legs fggn hurt. I want to peel off all my skin. I want to scream until my throat bleeds. I want to break my fingers.
but I just sit here. With bloody thighs. Crying quietly.
No one will have noticed by tomorrow.
because I smile.
that’s all it takes to fool these idiots.
Mentally, Im tired. Im a frazzled l, lonely mess. I don’t want to die, I just want it all to be done.
Decent physically however is a different story so if you want to hear about that you can ask
Nah but really crappy. I have relapsed back into cutting and tried to overdose. I haven’t told anyone so u guys are the first ones to know. But anyways how are you guys? If you need to talk you can respond to one of my old comments and we can talk :)
Unstable
Not super great, I have times when I’m doing good! Better than I have been. I decided to stop pressuring myself to write because I didn’t have the motivation to anymore- instead, I’ve been sewing little frogs for my friends. I’m going to the doctor for my mental health in a few days, so hopefully, I’ll start to be better sometime soon. The person I see in the mirror doesn’t seem like me, but they look like someone I’d like to be if I got the chance.
And the best part is, I think I broke in my Doc Martens! I can dance in them now without feeling like they’re going to fall off!
Not too great. Allergies are killing me, I’m tired, I’m on three pills at a time (anxiety, attention, and regular claritan). I need more therapy. I’m scared that there’s gonna be a school shooting at my school, my sisters school, my cousins school, and my friends schools. I’m scared that something bad is going to happen.
Story time :) this may take a while so prepare yourselves
So my dad taught me how to play cribbage a few months back and we play often. Sometimes i beat him. However, yesterday i asked him to play and when he eventually agreed, my little sister said she wanted to play even though she didn’t know how to. She wanted to learn. I was mad and really didn’t want her to as it was the only thing i really had between just me and my dad (i have four siblings). Since i cant say a single thing to my sister without getting in trouble (both my parents where right there), i said ‘sure, why not’. So me and my dad taught her and she ACTUALLY FLIPPING WON! I was so mad inside but just went along with it.
Today, me and my mum where at the supermarket. We went down one last isle of toys ect. and my mum saw this game for $5. I had a quick read of the box (its called ‘code breaker’ only two player) and said “yea we should get it”. She said “ok, i think it will be a game that you and dad will like to play together”. We got home and i forgot about the game until two minutes after bringing the groceries in, my mum hands my sister the game and she brings it in to the lounge. She shows my dad as i’m just watching, and he just kinda nods and says ‘cool’. My sister sits on the ground and starts to open it. For some reason this really frustrates me. I tell her not to. “If your not gonna play, don’t open it, i already know how to (the box made it look super simple) and no one else wants to play”. She says “iM nOt AcTuAlLy GoNnA pLaY iT, i JuSt WaNt To SeE hOw It WoRkS.” We have a kind of silent argument and she just ends up opening it. I sit down next to her and just kinda watch as she takes ages to rip off some tape and open it. She didn’t want my help. She takes everything out and reads the instructions. (she is a VERY slow reader btw) I just wait till shes done, quickly read the instructions myself, then sit back up on the couch. She packs it up and leaves it for now. After dinner, She gets it back out shows my dad again. He starts to listen as she gets stuff out and explains the game. Now i’m sitting over here watching the two of them play. She even had the audacity to ask me if i wanted to play- then proceeded to say “oh yea, its only two player aye”. LIKE SHE DIDN’T ALREADY KNOW. SHE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS, OF COURSE SHE KNEW I COULDN’T PLAY.
Anyway the summary of my story is that me and my dad had this thing that was just an ‘us’ thing. My sister recently stole that from me but not all hope was lost. I got a new thing for us to do but before i even tried, she was playing it with my dad. There’s not really a point or moral to this but i just wanted to let my anger and frustration out.
So yea i’m not feeling the greatest rn
Thank you for reading this xx
Ok, here we go… I read some of your post about sh and so I’m going to go out on a limb here and tell you that I ve been hurting myself. Not to bad, I don’t want my parents to find out, Its just getting worse to the point that I just want to rip myself apart and I don’t know why
I think I might have way too much anxiety and my stress tolerance has reduced a lot. I’m getting more and more angrier and I’ve started shouting a lot. I hate how my first reaction to stressful things is to cry. Most people say things like “crying is good for you “, “don’t feel ashamed when crying” but they don’t understand how negatively crying has affected my life. I cry for such basic things that people don’t take me seriously or they think I’m manipulative. For example: my physics teacher assigned some homework but the problem was that usually we only had 3 assignments maximum so adding her assignment would give 4 assignments. I got a bit stressed about that even though the assigned work would take 15 minutes max and I started crying in class. My teacher noticed that I was crying and she asked why so I had to explain to her so she extended the deadline only for me. I feel so bad whenever I think of that as I could’ve managed that homework easily within the original deadline. When my summer holidays end next week, my classes will get more advanced and I’m sure that if I tweak my schedule a bit I can fit in all the work but I’m worried that I will start crying everyday so the teachers will have to accomodate me (or they’ll start shunning me) and I’ll be behind on my studies because of my dumb brain who only knows how to cry
today, at school, someone threatened to shoot up the school. like, wtf? i had a panick attack cuz the teachers didn’t tell us that is was disproven, so everyone was f*****g panicking. i got taken out of school early tho. and I got a sonic shake.
I’m not good…
I’ve liked one girl since February last year. I texted her a lottt like all night long from June to October. Then I asked her out. We talked a bit less. I asked a lot of girls out then, I don’t really know what the hell I was doing just coping I guess. She started dating. I tried to kms. I started liking someone new. I asked them out two days ago. She said no. Whole time I was still thinking about first girl a lottt. First girl stopped dating. Now I just wanna go back to how it was before and text all the time. Now I can’t just text her cause she’ll probably call me weird and stop texting back. There’s absolutely nothing I can do.
I am so sick and tired of reading people say all homeless people are druggies, unhinged severe mental illness and criminals. Media, politicians and even advocates for the homeless, mostly only show the worst cases of homelessness for scare tactic awareness. While I’m trying to bring awareness to the fact that there’s no programs specifically for physically disabled homeless.
I have called over 100 homeless shelters and transitional programs in my state and have only 6 applications (4+ month wait) for transitional programs because I don’t qualify. The list of everything I’m not is ridiculous, including being physically disabled. Somehow they can legally discriminate against taking physically disabled people. If I lie and say I’m an addict or severely mentally ill, when I go back to work I’ll never be able to do a government type contract because they do federal background checks.
I’m waiting to see if I get disability so I can save more money for an RV. No way I’m going to get an apartment. My 760 credit score is now at an all-time low. If I don’t get SSI disability? I’ll lose what’s left of my hope
I’m doing much better now because my boyfriend is the sweetest, and he makes me happy, even more happy than I have ever been in years. I love my boyfriend so much that I want to spend the rest of my life with him.
wait i’d like to add something. i’ve started to scratch my arms and legs with my fingernails, just to feel something
Not well
Feeling anxious and “put upon” at work. Thought I was slipping into a depression time and started listening to my depression playlist music. But I haven’t been feeling down as I used to. Just frustrated and sick of people speaking to me like I’m 10 or don’t hear the first time. I’m so fricken tired of it. I don’t need parrots repeating instructions and directions that I just heard 1 second ago, FFS. I’m not stupid.
Everyday last week I bit my hand and smacked my head hard, as I do when I feel like I can’t scream and shout, nor run away. Even at my last job I did that maybe a few times a week at the most.
I don’t feel like the new managers like me nor trust I know what I’m doing. Not saying I expect them to be my friend or anything. But I don’t think the old managers put any good words in about me since I get a harsher tone from them than other people.
But whatever. I’ll just go to work, do what I need to do and go home.
Lately, I haven’t been talking to my mom as much. Doesn’t feel she cares about anything I talk to her about. Always interrupting me, starts thinking about other things then goes off to do something all of a sudden. If I did that to her she’d be furious and shout at me.
At home I’m feeling okay. I’m feeling good.
Constantly bewildered at how shallow society is today.
