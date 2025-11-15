Hey Pandas, What Was The Nicest Thing Anyone Has Done For You? (Closed)

I am curious to know what yall say.
#1
Some of my friends were there to support me when I tried to kill myself when I was 14. Thanks to them, and my family, I now am seeing a therapist, and am doing better than ever.
#2
I was on vaca. to Texas because we had Spring break and would’ve had nothing to do. After the five-day trip, I come back home to see myself with Xbox (yes I play Xbox deal with it) game pass. So I think to myself that either it was my father, friend, or someone. 2 weeks later found out that it was my next-door neighbor that bought it for me.
#3
In 4th grade I wasn’t the well skinniest kid ever. I decided to run a 5k. I almost finished when this elderly woman stopped me and asked how old I was and what grade I was in. I ofc told her that I was 9 and in 4th grade. She said she was so proud of me. I will always remember getting told that by a complete stranger.
Follow Us