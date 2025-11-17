Hey Pandas, Can You Recommend A Song That Is Very Catchy But Has Sadistic/Dark Lyrics? (Closed)

I’ve been listening to music a bit more than usual and I’ve discovered 2 songs I like: Choke by IDK How and Kidnap the Sandy Claws. They both have dark lyrics and they’re very catchy so I was wondering if you can recommend some similar songs?
baby hotline by jack stauber. pls don’t do anything to yourself. please.
2 songs by Saint Agnes would probably fit….
“Meanest little kid in town”
” animal”
Though be warned, strong language feature in both these songs….
99 luftballoons by Nena. I don’t understand a single word of it but it’s so catchy, it’s about balloons causing nuclear war.
Janie’s got a gun by Aerosmith and Emma by Hot chocolate
Happiness in slavery – none inch nails
Dead as f*uck – motionless in white
Sweet But Psycho
Please Star, check your email, call a hotline, do something. We all love you very much. I know that this isn’t an answer, but you need help and we are willing to help you get it. I emailed you from carolinaseiders@gmail.com. I know it’s hard, but you need to
Sort of Dark lyrics.
Set it off, wolf in Sheep’s clothing.
Amazing lyrics, and if you like the song I’d suggest why worry, which is quite a lot different but has the same type of style.
sending interwebs hugs and also song rec: brain stew by green day. about insomnia
hayloft by mother mother :)
I hope you’re okay ❤️
I have to recommend NF, because his music really helped me heal in my lowest point. He went through a lot and has expressed it in his music. It’s part of who he is as an artist. I don’t know if swimming in your sorrows and hearing things like that helps you, but it’s kind of what he did for himself. I think his peak in quality while in his dark time would be his albums Perception and The Search. He’s kind of healed since then so his newer albums are slightly lighter.
He mostly has dark elements in his songs, or heartbreak/relationship ones.
Here are three songs to start: “My Stress” “Intro (in Roman numerals) 3” “10 Feet Down”
If you don’t like sad songs… maybe avoid him. But the saddest one out of those three is the first one. It’s more melancholy.
