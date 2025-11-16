70 Star Wars Pick-Up Lines That Might Awaken The Force In You

There’s probably no need to explore the hardships of getting the attention of someone you admire any further – we’ve all done it, and we’ve all been there. Instead, let’s focus on the stuff you could actually say; with that, you’re one step closer to that coveted first date, and let’s think about that and not the nerves. So, this time, we’ve prepared a fun little list with Star Wars pick-up lines, and trust us, these phrases will awaken the force in you!
So, for those oriented to dad-like humor, we have a slew of cheesy Star Wars pick-up lines. They also work nicely if you’re unsure if your boo is, in fact, as well-versed in the universe as you are. Then, there are also cute Star Wars pick-up lines if you’re feeling especially lovey-dovey today or if you feel you can go forth and conquer with an open message straight away. Wisely choose you must, because your choice of a funny pick-up line will be that first impression that you make. No worries, though; all of the phrases in this list are good pick-up lines, far from risque or annoying.
Now, our selection of cute pick-up lines is just a smidgen down further, and you should definitely check them out. Once you are there, give the best pick-up lines your vote, and share this article with anyone who’s lost for words whenever they see their crush around.
#1
I’d join the dark side as long as you were there.
#2
I must be drawn to the Force, because Yoda only one for me.
#3
I can’t help it — I am trapped in the gravitational field of your eyes.
#4
Is your last name Skywalker?
Because you Luke so good.
#5
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Baby Yoda.
Baby Yoda who?
Baby, Yoda one that I want.
#6
You R2 beautiful.
#7
Join me, and we’ll rule the galaxy together!
#8
Tonight, this Han does not want to fly Solo.
#9
Darth Vader’s lightsaber is red, Anakin’s is blue. If I was the force, I’d surely be with you.
#10
Even though I’m a Stormtrooper, I could never miss someone that beautiful.
#11
Date or date not — there is no maybe.
#12
You stole my heart like the rebels stole the Death Star plans.
#13
Did it hurt when you fell from Cloud City?
#14
You’re hotter than the flames on Mustafar.
#15
R4 is red, R2 is blue. If I was the Force, I’d be with you.
#16
If I’m Han Solo, can you be my Chewbacca?
Because I Chews you.
#17
Are you a Jedi Master?
Because yoda-licious.
#18
Tell me of this thing you humans call love.
#19
Are you the Force?
Because I’m attracted to you.
#20
Will you be the Leia to my Han so I won’t have to be Solo?
#21
Will you BB my D8?
#22
Wow, call me Chewbacca, because I feel so Wookiee to have found you!
#23
Not a Da-go-bah that I don’t think about you.
#24
Are you a target?
‘Cause I miss you.
#25
Join the heart side.
#26
There’s no need to use a mind trick in order to make me do whatever you’d like.
#27
Scanners show sexy life forms in this area…
Oh, it’s only you.
#28
If you were a laser, you’d be set on stunning.
#29
Baby, we don’t need a holodeck.
I’ll make all your fantasies come true.
#30
Let’s get out of here… It is your destiny.
#31
Let’s go back to my Ewok village and yub nub all night.
#32
Wouldn’t you like to feel the force flowing within you?
#33
Will you be the Leia to my Han so I won’t have to be Solo?
#34
You’re as bright as a lightsaber… I saw you beaming from across the room.
#35
You’re Endor-able!
#36
I love you to the Death Star and back.
#37
Wow, is your lightsaber yellow?
Because you’re a total Rey of sunshine.
#38
Well, aren’t you just a rebel… You stole my heart when you walked through the door.
#39
Don’t close the blast doors to your heart.
#40
You’re Princess Slay-a.
#41
You must use the Force because I can feel a pull between us.
#42
Girl, you’re so hot that you make Hoth feel like Tatooine.
#43
Are you an angel?
‘Cause I feel like I’m flying on Cloud City.
#44
Unlike Han Solo, I won’t shoot first.
#45
Do you have the high ground?
‘Cause I’m burning for you.
#46
I like you so much that we should get matching Tatooines.
#47
If I were a Jedi, would you be my strength?
#48
The power to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of our love.
#49
You like Star Wars?
Let’s go back to my place and violate the Jedi Code.
#50
My eyes are red and my skin is blue. As a Mandalorian Chiss, I’m far too irresistible for you.
#51
I may look like an Ewok, but I’m all Wookie where it counts, baby.
#52
Wow, I’m so glad I found you… Because I’ve Ben Solo for too long.
#53
Did you like Rogue One? Maybe if we went out, we could be Rogue Two?
#54
Do you want to be my Na-boo?
#55
You have Obi-wandered into my heart.
#56
You’ve been looking for love in Alderaan places.
#57
Looks like you’ve got your blaster set to stun… Because you’re stunning!
#58
Obi-lieve you’re the only Wan for me.
#59
If you’re from an ice planet, how can you be so Hoth?
#60
I did the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, but I’m gonna take it slow with you.
#61
Can I see your garbage mashers on the detention level?
#62
If you were captured by Boba Fett, frozen in carbonite, and handed over to Jabba The Hut, I’d save you.
#63
You can’t be a real stormtrooper… This photo of you shot me right in the heart and didn’t miss.
#64
Are you a Sith Lord?
Because I’ve Fallen for you.
#65
You’re the droid I’ve been looking for.
#66
Hey do you like BB8? Well, would you consider it if I asked you to BB-mine?
#67
Get ready, I’m a Batuu ask you out.
#68
Obi-Wan told me to follow my instincts, and my instincts are all over you.
#69
Girl, your smile shines brighter than a Kyber Crystal on Illum.
#70
You’re the Obi-Wan for me.
