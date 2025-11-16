Here Are The Best Microscopic Photos, As Announced By The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition 2022 (35 Pics)

For the 48th time, Nikon has held its Small World Photomicrography Competition and the winners of the year 2022 have already been announced!
The awards are celebrating the mesmerizing microscopic world and applaud the efforts of those involved with photography, scientists and enthusiasts alike, through the light microscope.
Scroll down for the stunning photographs and don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
#1 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas
“Ant (Camponotus).”
Tauragė, Lithuania
#2 Image Of Distinction – Xinpei Zhang
“Alaskan sand.”
Yu Cheng, Ya’an, China
#3 5th Place – Alison Pollack
“Slime mold (Lamproderma).”
San Anselmo, California, USA
#4 Image Of Distinction – Yuan Ji
“Butterfly scales.”
World Expo Museum
Shanghai, China
#5 Image Of Distinction – Anne-Françoise Tasnier
“Wood cells.”
Royal Museum for Central Africa
Department of Wood Biology
Tervuren, Belgium
#6 10th Place – Murat Öztürk
“A fly under the chin of a tiger beetle.”
Ankara, Turkey
#7 Honorable Mention – Sebastian Sparenga
“Recrystallized Vitamin C.”
McCrone Research Institute
Chicago, Illinois, USA
#8 Image Of Distinction – Adolfo Ruiz De Segovia
“Drops of olive oil in water.”
Particular
Madrid, Spain
#9 6th Place – Ole Bielfeldt
“Unburned particles of carbon released when the hydrocarbon chain of candle wax breaks down.”
Macrofying
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
#10 Honorable Mention – Ye Fei Zhang
“Butterfly egg.”
Jiang Yin, Jiangsu, China
#11 1st Place – Grigorii Timin, Dr. Michel Milinkovitch
“Embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko (Phelsuma grandis).”
University of Geneva, Geneva, Switzerland
Department of Genetics and Evolution
#12 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Stephen S. Nagy
“Diatoms arranged in an exhibition rosette by Klaus D. Kemp.”
Montana Diatoms
Helena, Montana, USA
#13 8th Place – Dr. Nathanaël Prunet
“Growing tip of a red algae.”
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
Department of Biology
#14 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Marko Pende
“Transgenic axolotl (CNP:GFP;β3Tubulin:mCherry) showing components of the nervous system. CNP+ Schwann cells (cyan) and axons (magenta).”
MDI Biological Laboratory
Bar Harbor, Maine, USA
#15 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Andrew Posselt
“Bold jumping spider (Phidippus audax).”
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
Department of Surgery
Mill Valley, California, USA
#16 11th Place – Ye Fei Zhang
“Moth eggs.”
Jiang Yin, Jiangsu, China
#17 Honorable Mention – Dr. Laurent Formery
“Two-month old juvenile sea star (Patiria miniata).”
University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA
Department of Molecular and Cell Biology
#18 Image Of Distinction – Karl Deckart
“Dental drill bit studded with diamond chips.”
Eckental, Bavaria, Germany
#19 Image Of Distinction – Ahmad Fauzan
“Black and white human hair.”
Macro Depok (MD)
Department of Engineering
Jakarta, Indonesia
#20 Image Of Distinction – Yoshihiro Tamaru
“Tail of a planktonic crustacean (Oithona brevicornis).”
Hino, Tokyo, Japan
#21 Image Of Distinction – Gabriel Fernández Fernández Jorge Alberto
“Four o’clock flower (Mirabilis jalapa).”
San Luis, Argentina
#22 Image Of Distinction – Michael Landgrebe
“Moss spore capsule (sporangium).”
Berlin, Germany
#23 Image Of Distinction – Dr. John Hart
“Amino acid crystals (L-glutamine and beta-alanine).”
University of Colorado Boulder
Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Boulder, Colorado, USA
#24 Image Of Distinction – Teresa Zgoda
“Eyeshadow cosmetic.”
Arvada, Colorado, USA
#25 Image Of Distinction – Yousef Al Habshi
“Red speckled jewel beetle (Chrysochroa buqueti rugicollis).”
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
#26 Honorable Mention – Alison Pollack
“Slime mold (Didymium clavus).”
San Anselmo, California, USA
#27 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Keat Ying Chan
“Epithelial cells of a palmskin zebrafish larva.”
Academia Sinica
Chen-Hui Chen’s Lab
Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology
Taipei, Taiwan
#28 13th Place – Randy Fullbright
“Agatized dinosaur bone.”
Fullbright Studio
Vernal, Utah, USA
#29 16th Place – Dr. Olivier Leroux
“Longitudinal section through a white asparagus shoot tip.”
Ghent University, Ghent, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
Department of Biology & Department of Plants and Crops
#30 Honorable Mention – Dr. Igor Siwanowicz
“Radula (rasping tongue) of a marine snail (Turbinidae family).”
Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Ashburn, Virginia, USA
Janelia Research Campus
#31 Image Of Distinction – Dr. Honor Glenn
“Human lung cell infected with coronavirus.”
Arizona State University
Biodesign Institute
Biodesign Imaging Facility, Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines, and Virotherapy
Tempe, Arizona, USA
#32 Image Of Distinction – Anatoly Mikhaltsov
“Cross section of a leaf of dune grass (Ammophila arenaria).”
Children’s Ecological and Biological Center
Department of Botany
Omsk, Russia
#33 4th Place – Dr. Andrew Posselt
“Long-bodied cellar/daddy long-legs spider (Pholcus phalangioides).”
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Mill Valley, California, USA
Department of Surgery
#34 Honorable Mention – Karl Gaff
“Midge larva collected from a freshwater pond.”
Dublin, Ireland
#35 14th Place – Nadia Efimova
“Differentiated cultured mouse myoblasts with lysosomes (cyan/green), nuclei (yellow), F-actin (magenta).”
Amicus Therapeutics
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
