Hey Pandas, What Never Goes Right In Your Dreams? (Closed)

Many people have something that always goes wrong in dreams. Some people cant punch hard.
For me, it’s locks. Every door I lock in my dreams becomes unlocked.
What is always not working in your dreams?
My ability to scream. I have nightmares about being kidnapped or something sometimes, and I can never scream. It makes it so much more terrifying because in that moment I really think “I can’t scream. No one will hear me. I’m going to be kidnapped.”
My body. Most of the time I can’t move in my dreams. Especially when it’s really important, like a car is about to hit me or something
My environment. Whenever I’m dreaming about “being home” or “being at school” etc, it’s almost never my actual school or house etc. It’s usually vastly different every time and my brain just goes “yup this is right!” Also, I get Deja vu with my dreams. Lately whenever I have a dream I think to myself “Oh I’ve had this dream before” but then I REALLY think and I go “Wait..have I??”
I sometimes struggle to walk, like one leg is quite longer than the other. I sometimes wonder if in a past life I had polio or some other leg deformity and that is why I keep having dreams about it lol
I have trouble yelling something out, usually, I’m mute in my dreams. Maybe it has something to do with being ignored, idk.
I CANT EAT FOOD
I can’t dial a friend, family or emergency services for help. I just can’t seem to navigate my phone to do it.
I can’t look around as in I can see straight ahead of me but I can’t turn my head
I will also have trouble screaming or speaking in my dreams and I will try to talk but nothing comes out
I also can’t read anything I will constantly try but it will just be blurry
A lot of times Hitler starts chasing me when I’m just doing random stuff
I can’t complete “the action” that will make the dream follow the path I want it to. Doesn’t really matter what “the action” is. It could be opening a door and leaving, driving somewhere or kissing someone.
Odd thing is that a lot of times my dream will then restart and I’ll get stuck in a dream loop, never being able to get past the same point.
Everything always goes wrong…I’m lost, I forgot to put pants on, I’m home but it’s not my home…you name it. Sometimes I’d just prefer a monster or something. But no, my dreams are boring.
Most night I can’t even dream, so I just sleep seeing nothing and then I wake up most of the time
Being able to read anything. I assume a sign says something but when I really look at it in my dreams, its just a bunch of random letters and shape put together and don’t really say anything at all.
I keep dreaming about the past. Worst is when I realize I am still at school or university and realize I have still two or three years to go until I graduate, get my bachelors or my PHD. It’s horrible and such a relief waking up and realizing I am luckily 20 years beyond the fear of failing at university. Only time I am happy not to be a tween with scholar pressure anymore.
I can’t…see in dreams. Like I know where things are around me but there’s never a picture in my head if what’s going on
I can’t yell. When I hit or kick people, it’s insanely weak. Like it’s as if I lightly flicked them. While I rarely feel pain in my dreams, the scale is usually off. I got attacked by wolves in one of my dreams and the bites felt very soft.
That my ex-husband didn’t love me. I’ve been divorced for almost 17 years and I’ll dream of him at least twice a month. In my dream I go everywhere with him and when I try to kiss him he tells me that he can’t because he doesn’t love me. When I wake up I think “I KNOW he didn’t love me. I don’t want to be reminded”. I loved him so very much.
I can’t run. If there’s something in my dream I need to run from I just stay put. It’s scary.
I float everywhere like a ghost instead of walking, apart from that my dreams are very normal and boring 😅
I can never dial phone numbers. I just keep pushing buttons and it never works.
Majority of the time I don’t dream actually- but I when I do I can’t do anything- talk or walk, my knees will fall from under me so I’m stuck. things happen around me but im spectator to them- not even a character, simply watching events play out. This often leads to disassociation though because it feels like most events have already played out in front of me. I prefer the days I don’t dream.
That I can’t move or talk or scream. The scenario is going on around me and I can’t take any necessary action to save or help myself. Part of my subconscious knows it’s a dream, which reassures me, but still.
I can’t get anyone to talk to me in my dreams. It’s weird. Like, if I have a dream that I’m fighting with my friend, she would just be making angry faces and having angry gestures, but she wouldn’t be saying anything.
In my dreams it’s my body, but I am not in control. Sometimes I think it’s me/my body but I’m someone else. No control. Just an observer.
When the dream gets chaotic, I realize I can escape by flying. But the catch is I have to take a few running steps first in order to get airborne.
There’s never anywhere big enough to get those steps for liftoff.
So then I spend a lot of time looking for a place to run & jump up, up & away.
people just fdont listen to me. they can hear me, they react, but… omfg this is is hard to explain
The location of my car. It’s NEVER where it’s suppose to be and i always have to take a bus or catch a ride with my Mom to try and find it…
My dream house. It’s either owned by someone else like my friends, my Mom, or my dream Dad AND as soon as I start to get comfortable there’s either a ghost in the basement who comes out and attacks you if you don’t go to sleep (so you have to play sleep), OR crazed killer robbers plotting a break in.. Feels like I’ll never have my dream home
I never dream about where we are living but about homes that I have lived in years ago.
In the rare dreams I still remember after waking up, it is a recurring motive that I gain the ability to either fly or at least jump very high, but as soon as I’m high up in the air I realize that I have no idea how to land and then immediately start tumbling and falling towards the ground. Though I also don’t remember ever hitting the ground.
Flying! At most I get into a plane where they hand out drinks and snacks. The plane goes nowhere, and we get off. Sometimes I can run and catch wind currents for a little sugar glider action, but it doesn’t last long.
I’m giving a speech and my teeth start falling out! Then, to make matters worse… long strings of snot begin running down my face. I try to surreptitiously remove it but it doesn’t work. It looks like I’m pulling taffy!
Winning lottery numbers. And my wife is tired of me saying our kid got it right in my dreams this time.
The people who are supposed to help abandon me. I dreamt I was going to surgery. I was in the gown and everything, and the nurse who was taking me there got on the elevator without me, so I had to find my own way to surgery in this HUGE hospital. I dream often of ants and gnats, which I once read is about many petty annoyances. Got that right.
Strangers invade my space.
I dream I’m in a hotel room? Here comes a crew of strangers, neither nasty nor violent but basically there’s one of me and lots of them and they know it.
I dream I’m at my grandma’s house? Hundreds of strangers set up camp in her garden.
Etc.
In some of my dreams I gain magical powers or the ability to fly and for some reason later in the dream I inexplicably lose them
Trouble strikes and Dr Who is either EXTREMELY late or I can’t find the TARDIS
Trying to reach a destination (usually home) is a common theme in my dreams. Last night I dreamt that I was doing training w my old National Guard unit and I got separated from them when we went to chow. I kept trying to get back to the building we were working out of, but I ended up going to just about every other building that was there. And I kept having issues with my uniform…lose my hat or shirt, even ended up naked, which is new for me. That was interesting standing in front of an officer trying to explain what happened to my clothes lol…
I talk to people/relatives in my dreams whom I avoid in real life due to the things they said/did to my family or some kind of bitterness between us. May be its a sign of something or may be I am overthinking it.
Since 2015 I’ve had dreams about my parents, particularly my mum, around the holidays. I talked to them but they never seem to hear what I’m saying.
I have a couple of them. The first is that, whenever I am flying (in my body, not in a plane, etc), I cannot land because I start coming down and realize I am going to hit either power lines or dense treetops. The other one was a dream where I was being chased by some nefarious entity, and I was in a maze. I kept turning corners, feeling the thing gaining on me. I finally come around a corner, and see someone at the end of a hallway in the maze, so I run towards it, seeking help, but as I come up to it, I realize it is a mirror wall, and the entity stabs me in the back, causing me to faceplant into the mirror. So, as I see myself going face first into it, my mouth opens and deep red blood rushes out of it, and I realize I am about to die. I wake up then. Gross and quite frightening.
A NASCAR!
My life. I am always being killee or attacked. Or someone else is. I had a dream where a friend was kidnapped, another one where a friend was raped right in front of me, and yet another one where a friend betrayed me.
Once I protected my dog when she was being threatened and she protected me while I was kidnapped.
I know a theme of death in dreams means yoy are going through some sort of change in your life.
Which is true for me, I am in a much better place now
