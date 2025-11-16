Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

by

Growing up I’ve always been a fan of the macabre and darker aspects of art and literature. Edward Gorey’s Gashlycrumb Tinies was that perfect blend of creepy content with a playful style that made it easy to absorb while looking at unfortunate accidents. I wanted to pay tribute to Edward Gorey and create my own ABC’s of demise.

I also wanted to share this creation with my fans and released it through my clothing brand, Any Means Necessary, which has been an extension of my art through prints, books, and clothing and has allowed us to raise awareness on mental health through dark art through my 2016 and 2018 series, Inktober Illness.

You can grab the book here

More info: amnclothing.com | Instagram | Facebook | shawncossart.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#2

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#3

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#4

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#5

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#6

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#7

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#8

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#9

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#10

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#11

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#12

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#13

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#14

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#15

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#16

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#17

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#18

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#19

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#20

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#21

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#22

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#23

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#24

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#25

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

#26

Inspired By Edward Gorey, I Created My Own Grim Version Of The Alphabet (26 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Photoshop My Dog To Be As Funny As Possible (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Boyfriend Flips Out After Girlfriend Makes Him Dinner From “Scraps”, She Asks If She’s The Jerk Here
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Holidify Released A Series Of Images Illustrating The Differences Between Tourists And Travelers (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Show The Process Of How I Merged All These Elements In Photoshop
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Explosive Dance Portraits By Alexander Yakovlev (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Everyday Objects Laying Around My House Turned Into Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.