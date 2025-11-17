Hey Dogs, The Pandas Are Asleep What Do We Plan On Doing? (Closed)

by

CALLING ALL DOGS!

#1

Seriously? You already forgot about our plan to take over the world!? And operation catnap? *sigh.* looks like we need another barking broadcast.

#2

uh hi i’m actually totally not a panda so you can definitely tell me your plans. totally. 👍

#3

Umm you forgot our plan to take over the world. Typical

#4

Wait until she is totally asleep, having a dream that is nice for once. Then bark and scramble around in panic for no reason. Be sure to knock a few blankets and pillows onto the floor. It will probably take forever for her to fall back asleep, so I get extra time to hang out with her!

#5

Bark very loudly, at nothing in the middle of the night!

