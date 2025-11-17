The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition: We Crossed Two Borders By Dog Sled To Bring Frozen Pizza To Residents Of Angle Inlet

by

Due to a mapping error in the 1700s, the residents of Angle Inlet, MN are actually, kind of, in Canada. To go grocery shopping, these folks have to cross 2 borders and drive 120 miles round trip!

My team and I decided to pay some respect to those hardy residents with The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition. We built a giant freezer, filled it with 150 Freschetta pizzas, and crossed the frozen lake by dog sled. It was a race against Mother Nature – one moment the frozen lake looked like it was going to melt, and the next moment there was a blizzard that closed every road. But we made it! The residents were VERY happy.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
