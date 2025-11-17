Hey Pandas, When Was A Time You Thought It Was Weird But Now Realize It Was Serious? (Closed)

Say you saw a road closed that usually isn’t but then later the news shows some earthquake, etc. Can be anything, try to keep it friendly in the comments.
#1
Saw police and ambulances driving towards me and going to the town I just left. Didn’t really think much of it, or thought it was a road accident or something. Found out the next morning there was a shooting in the bar I was in no more than 30mins before. I live in Finland, shootings are not a common thing here
#2
When a reality TV star was elected President. I found it to be quite surreal. After watching what he did to the country for four years, I found it to be deadly serious.
#3
I was on a food box route, while at one stop my crew left the bus and were right outside chatting…
I was inside organizing the boxes in the bus when i saw a guy on a fourwheeler pull up behind the bus…
After i finished organizing i decided to pop my head out and say hi…
I say hi he zooms off… weird…
Turns out hes been following the bus for 3 stops now after we denied him more boxes than he needed…
He didnt know i was on the bus ;_;
#4
Me and my friend were just chilling at our local hangout center (it’s like a mall, basically a shopping plaza but they have a lot of things to attract teens since the middle school is close by) and basically only middle and high schoolers are there. So we see this older looking dude, we know he’s not in highschool but I’d say about his 20’s. And we see him ig attempt to shoplift or whatever.
Saw him the next day getting arrested on news for being a sex offender.
He doesn’t even live in our town
#5
My friend was absent one day, I didn’t think much of it but the next day I learned her grandma died
#6
I saw a group of teachers quickly walking down the hallway. Didn’t think anything of it, I had a class to get to. I was chatting with my friend after school, and she told me that there had been a huge fight in the atrium, and the school resource officers had to get involved.
#7
There was a time, not too long ago, that I thought love was a weird thing I wouldn’t want… Enter me starting lukio, and this one cute and lovely girl there I’ve had a crush on since I first saw her
