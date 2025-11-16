Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry

by

Show me some jewelry that happens to be your favorite.

#1 Just Bought This Recently. It’s A Ring Made From A Silver Teaspoon

#2 My Snake Ring That My Friend Got For Me For My Bday 🐍✨

#3 Mine Is One “New”(Antique) And One Older One. Yes, I’m A Lotr Fan

Image source: source

#4 Native🪶

#5 Can’t Stop Looking At This One,i Love Pink Rose Gold Jewelry

Image source: etsy.com

#6 This Daisy Fidget Ring! (It Spins!)

#7 My Wedding Ring (18 Years – Still Going Strong) And The First Piece Jewelry My Wife Bought Me Shortly After Getting Married. Besides For This Pic I Always Wear Them, Always Will

#8 Slice Of Meteorite Necklace

#9 Got It For Xmas:)

#10 Got It At A Thrift Store

#11 It A Black Rose Ring. It Use To Be My Wedding Ring But My Finger Got To Big

#12 I Sent In A Picture Of My Dog Pookie To A Place On Aliexpress And I Got This Silver Ring Back. It Also Says My Love Pookie On It

#13 A Ring My Mum Was Given By My Dad For An Anniversary And A Ring That Was My Grandma’s

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
