Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Favorite Piece Of Jewelry

#1 Just Bought This Recently. It’s A Ring Made From A Silver Teaspoon
#2 My Snake Ring That My Friend Got For Me For My Bday 🐍✨
#3 Mine Is One “New”(Antique) And One Older One. Yes, I’m A Lotr Fan
#4 Native🪶
#5 Can’t Stop Looking At This One,i Love Pink Rose Gold Jewelry
#6 This Daisy Fidget Ring! (It Spins!)
#7 My Wedding Ring (18 Years – Still Going Strong) And The First Piece Jewelry My Wife Bought Me Shortly After Getting Married. Besides For This Pic I Always Wear Them, Always Will
#8 Slice Of Meteorite Necklace
#9 Got It For Xmas:)
#10 Got It At A Thrift Store
#11 It A Black Rose Ring. It Use To Be My Wedding Ring But My Finger Got To Big
#12 I Sent In A Picture Of My Dog Pookie To A Place On Aliexpress And I Got This Silver Ring Back. It Also Says My Love Pookie On It
#13 A Ring My Mum Was Given By My Dad For An Anniversary And A Ring That Was My Grandma’s
