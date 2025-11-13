Ex-Cop’s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested

by

We’ve all watched TV shows like Law & Order and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation where officers of the law try their best to catch the bad guy, employing everything at their power to get incriminating evidence on their suspect. And it wouldn’t be too far from truth to say that one of the best moments on television is when the suspect cracks during interrogation and calls for a lawyer, even if they’ve already gave away enough information. Well, real life is far from what we see on television and, unfortunately, for some people this difference can lead to a lot of trouble.

One Tumblr user, claiming to be former police officer’s wife, has decided to share some friendly advice with people who might end up on the wrong side of the law. While television might make you believe that calling your lawyer might indicate that you’re hiding a crime, reality is much different. People joined in to express their own opinions and experiences, and hey, you never know when you might need this information in your life. Better safe than sorry!

As life works in mysterious ways, you never know when you might end up on the wrong side of the law

Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested

Image credits: Einar Jørgen Haraldseid

Even if you didn’t do anything wrong, police can still treat you like a suspect, so an ex-cop’s wife decided to give some advice in case you get arrested

Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested

Image credits: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested
Ex-Cop&#8217;s Wife Shares Tips On What You Should Never Do When You Get Arrested

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
287 Funny White Lies Parents Tell Their Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Cinematic Dream: Imagining a Sons of Anarchy and Justified Crossover
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2014
This Is So Satisfying…
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet The Slaton Sisters From TLC’s “1000-lb Sisters”
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2020
Tired Of #FollowMeTo Instagram Pics? This Guy Pets His Dog Everywhere He Goes, And It’s 36 Times Better
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Drew ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters In The Star Wars Universe
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.