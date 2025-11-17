Hey Pandas, What Does Your Pet Like To Do With You? (Closed)

We have a racetrack on the floor and the cats love to chase the cars around the track and under the cardboard bridge. Sometimes the car loses and a cat carries it away in his mouth.

#1

A dog I frequently take care of tries his best to lick my beard off.

#2

Every morning, I have to hold my cat as she looks out the window. It’s prime location for her to see the birds and rabbits.

#3

My cat will a random intervals during the day just come up to me and want to cuddle for a while, and then she’ll just walk off like nothing happened.

#4

My cat likes taking my chairs. That’s not the strange part. The strange part is he only takes my chair when he sees me walking toward it!!!!!

#5

Every evening/night my dog falls asleep next to me on the sofa and when its time to go to bed she waits for me to carry her. Sometimes shell run back to the sofa to be carried again

#6

Apparently, my cats think that whenever I come downstairs, I have to feed them, so they have started getting more and more creative in their ways of tricking me into going downstairs.

#7

My cat likes to try to eat my pencil while I draw

#8

My dog, Jax likes to wipe his slimy nose on my clothes

