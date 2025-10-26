Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

We’re back with another thought-provoking ‘Would You Rather’ poll! In Part 1, we challenged your fears. In this Halloween-inspired ‘Would You Rather: Spooky Edition,’ we’ll test exactly how brave, curious, and chill-tolerant you really are.

So grab a blanket, dim the lights, and see which spooky scenarios you’d rather live through.

Remember, there are no wrong answers – just ones that reveal how well you’d survive a night or day in the strange and supernatural.

#1 Would you rather notice that your favorite café always has the same people, in the same seats, wearing the same clothes every day, or that the barista greets you with the order you were just thinking about?

Image source: Valeriia Miller

#2 Would you rather hear your pet call your name in a calm voice once, or see them staring at the same corner of the room every night?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Gilberto Reyes

#3 Would you rather have a friend swear they saw you somewhere you weren’t, or a coworker insist they had lunch with you yesterday when you’re sure they didn’t?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: LinkedIn Sales Navigator

#4 Would you rather your ex keep appearing in your dreams every night, or a complete stranger keep greeting you by name in public?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Ron Lach

#5 Would you rather attend a dinner where everyone speaks in perfect unison or one where no one ever blinks?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Pavel Danilyuk

#6 Would you rather your new neighbor greet you by your full name every morning, or your friend insist they’ve never met you before?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source:  ClickerHappy

#7 Would you rather have your coworker casually mention something personal they couldn’t possibly know, or your boss greet you by a nickname you’ve never told anyone?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Christina Morillo

#8 Would you rather get a voicemail from your mom, but her voice sounds slightly off – almost robotic – or receive a birthday card from a relative who passed years ago?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio, Vie Studio

#9 Would you rather find out your neighbor has been watching you through their blinds every night or discover your coworker somehow knows what you dream about?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Yan Krukau

#10 Would you rather receive a daily phone call at the same time, but no one speaks, or a daily letter in your handwriting that you never wrote?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Pixabay, Suzy Hazelwood

#11 Would you rather keep a journal that writes back or keep a mirror that shows what’s happening in another room?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare, Mariana Blue

#12 Would you rather hear a child’s giggle echo through your house, even though there aren’t any children there, or see a chair slowly move on its own?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Arturo EG

#13 Would you rather wake up to find every mirror in your home covered or every clock stopped at the same exact time?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Kleopatra

#14 Would you rather live in a town where no one ever sleeps or one where everyone disappears at sundown?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Mike Yak

#15 Would you rather spot an old photo of yourself as a stranger’s screensaver, or discover your full name carved into a tree in a place you’ve never been?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source:  cottonbro studio

#16 Would you rather be lost in an endless hallway or stuck in a single room that keeps subtly changing each time you blink?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source:  Elina Emeleeva

#17 Would you rather stay in a cabin that’s silent except for whispers outside or one that hums with faint lullabies through the night?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source:  eberhard grossgasteiger

#18 Would you rather hear knocking on your window at 3 a.m. or see your door slowly creak open by itself?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Fidan Nazim qizi

#19 Would you rather have your reflection blink when you don’t or your shadow move a moment after you do?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Ismael Sánchez

#20 Would you rather have your phone start playing eerie music on its own or receive messages from an unknown number saying “I see you”?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Tyler Lastovich

#21 Would you rather walk through a maze that changes every few minutes or be in a house where every door leads somewhere new each time?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source: Tobi

#22 Would you rather be paid to walk through an abandoned carnival at midnight or explore an old, empty hospital with flickering lights and a horrible past?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source:  Mihai Vlasceanu

#23 Would you rather wake up to find your furniture rearranged or see muddy footprints leading to your bed?

Cast Your Vote On This Creepy Halloween-Inspired ‘Would You Rather’ Poll

Image source:  EVG Kowalievska

