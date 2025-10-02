Henry Cavill Upcoming Movies and TV Shows: What’s Next for the Actor?

Henry Cavill upcoming movies and TV shows feature him in roles unlike anything he has played before. With the release and success of James Gunn’s 2025 Superman movie, Cavill’s future after portraying the iconic Man of Steel has come into question. However, the actor’s career post-Superman and The Witcher is taking a bold and expansive turn.
Interestingly, Henry Cavill isn’t bidding farewell to the superhero genre any time soon, as the actor is slated to return soon. Having also earned a reputation for his roles in spy action-comedy, audiences can expect another collaboration with Guy Ritchie. Here’s a look at all Henry Cavill upcoming movies and TV shows currently in production or post-production stages.
In the Grey
Henry Cavill teams up again with Guy Ritchie in the upcoming action thriller In the Grey. Cavill co-stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal as an extraction specialist hired to create a safe passage for Eiza González’s character, who’s a senior negotiator. The film’s production began in 2023, with filming taking place from September to October of that year. In the Grey was initially scheduled for release in January 2025, but it was delayed because post-production wasn’t complete. While there have been no official announcements regarding its release date, there are reports it could premiere either in the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.
Enola Holmes 3
Henry Cavill will return in a familiar role as the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in the third installment of the Enola Holmes film series, Enola Holmes 3. Cavill joins the familiar ensemble from earlier films in the series, including Millie Bobby Brown (as the title character), Louis Partridge (as Tewkesbury), Himesh Patel (as Dr. Watson), and Helena Bonham Carter (as Eudoria Holmes).
Unlike the previous films, Enola Holmes 3 is reportedly more mature and darker. While Netflix has not yet announced an official release date, following the release schedules of previous installments having a two-year gap, Enola Holmes 3 is anticipated to premiere on Netflix in late 2025 or early 2026. Filming began on April 10, 2025, and wrapped up by late June 2025.
Voltron
Henry Cavill has been confirmed as part of the star-studded ensemble cast of the upcoming live-action Voltron movie. The film is an adaptation of the famous 1980s animated series of the same name. However, Cavill’s role in the iconic superhero project hasn’t been confirmed. Joining Cavill in the lineup are Sterling K. Brown, Alba Baptista, Rita Ora, John Harlan Kim, and others. Daniel Quinn‑Toye is set to make his feature debut with the film.
Today’s new generation of film audiences will experience the unique action of the iconic five piloted Robot Lions as they come together to form the humanoid Voltron robot. Principal photography began late December but has been confirmed to have wrapped up in May 2025. No official exact date has been announced, but industry reports strongly suggest a release in 2026, potentially as an early 2026 premiere. With Amazon MGM Studios having secured distribution rights, it’s not immediately clear whether the movie will have a theatrical release or go straight to Prime Video as an exclusive.
Warhammer 40000
Henry Cavill is starring in and executive producing the Warhammer 40000 adaptation. It is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated projects from Cavill’s upcoming lineup. The creative agreement was finalized at the end of 2024, and as of early 2025, the project is in development but in the pre-production stage. While there has been no official release date, industry and fan-based estimates place a plausible release no earlier than 2027 to 2028. The movie will reportedly kickstart a franchise, with Henry Cavill as its lead.
Highlander
Henry Cavill has been confirmed to portray Connor MacLeod in the upcoming Highlander movie. The character is the iconic immortal Scottish Highlander at the heart of the franchise. Cavill joins the growing list of actors who have portrayed the character since the late 1980s. As for the production timeline, the upcoming Highlander is currently in active pre-production and will reportedly begin filming in September 2025. Regarding its release, the movie is aiming for a 2027 or 2028 theatrical debut.
Broadsword
Following the success of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025), audiences eagerly await the next project from Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise. Henry Cavill is also set to star alongside Cruise in the World War II epic Broadsword. While specific character details haven’t been publicly confirmed, Cavill is expected to play a key supporting role. As of early 2025, Broadsword is firmly in pre-production. Given typical production and post-production timelines for large-scale war dramas, an estimated release in late 2026 or early 2027 would be realistic. However, an official release date has not yet been announced.
Nova
Henry Cavill’s involvement in the Marvel Nova TV series remains unconfirmed but heavily rumored. According to multiple sources, Cavill was reportedly being considered for a role in the series. The Nova series is centered on the Marvel Comics superhero Richard Rider. Although Cavill’s role hadn’t been officially confirmed or announced by Marvel Studios, he isn’t the one portraying the classic protagonist.
As for the production status and release timing, the Nova series was initially announced to be in development by Marvel Studios. It was reportedly entering pre-production and gearing up for production sometime in 2025. However, recent reporting hints that the series has been placed on pause. It was among the projects shelved by the studio. As such, it only makes the list because Cavill had been rumored to be a part of the cast, pending the studio’s decision on the project.
The Rosie Project
Henry Cavill is set to play Don Tillman, the socially awkward university genetics professor at the center of The Rosie Project. The movie is adapted from Graeme Simsion’s 2013 Australian novel. As of the latest updates, the project is still officially in development, although it hasn’t entered principal photography yet. Interestingly, the film will be one of Tom Holland’s films from his new production company, Billy17. As a bestselling novel, The Rosie Project is one of the most anticipated Henry Cavill movies and TV shows.
