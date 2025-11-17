Hey Pandas, Show Us Something That Costs A Lot Of Money But Is Worth It (Closed)

by

Share a photo of your expensive purchase that was totally worth all the money you spent!

#1 The Real Estate My Brother And I Bought Together. This Is Our Back Yard

#2 This Sweet Senegal Parrot. Got Me Out Of Depression And Cheers Up My Life Every Day

#3 This Fella Cost A Fortune And Continues To Do So, Totally Worth It 12/10, Would Do It Again In A Heartbeat

#4 My Dog, Latte Photo From Her Playgroup, She’s 13yrs Old

#5 This Handsome 12-Year-Old Gentleman Who Together With His Sister Maintain Absolute Chaos In The Household

#6 My Adorable Puppy (6 Months Old) Wanting All The Bellyrubs

#7 Back Then It Was So Expensive For Me As A Schoolgirl, …but They’re Still With Me After Years

#8 These Little Gremlins

#9 This Had To Happen And Since My Husband Was Home When We Got Her – It Was Perfect But She Was Mega $$$

#10 Bouche And Audi. Believe It Or Not, Audi Is The One In The Front. He’s A Very Long Kitten

#11 This Idiot. Gosh Do We Love Him!

#12 Traveling Halfway Across The World To Visit Norway. Worth Every Krone

#13 This Gorgeous 1992 Lincoln Town Car (With Black Leather Interior) That I Bought Brand New

#14 This Adorable Puggle That Keeps Eating Bees And Never Learns. I Also Flew From Finland To The UK To Get Her So Add The Price Of The Flights And Trains On Top Off Everything. But 100% Worth Every Penny

#15 Little Lady Needed Vet Visit After Visit For A Good Month Or So (Unrelated, Just Did Dumb Stuff)

#16 He Is So Cute! (White Mini Eskimo Husky) But Soooooo Expensive!!! To Purchase And His Vet Bills

#17 Cost A Ton To Get, And A Fortune To Keep But 100% Worth It!

#18 Spent A Bit Too Much On This. A Reproduction On Velvet Canvas With Added Make Up And Tattoos. But What The Heck!

#19 More Than 5k € In Vet Bills In 3 Months

#20 Boomer…born On The 4th Of July

#21 My Record Collection! They’re On The Chest In Front Of The Guitar

#22 Bought 2 Months Ago. Has Over 350 Miles In Trail Rides Already

#23 Fake Fur Coat To Celebrate The First Time I Sold A Story To A Magazine. I Was So Poor But I Wanted Something To Remind Me That Good Things Could Happen To Me. This Is One Of Those! (Cost $300 Us In 1986.)

#24 My Baby Girl, Oldest Of My 4

