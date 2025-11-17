Hey Pandas, Show Us Something That Costs A Lot Of Money But Is Worth It (Closed)

Share a photo of your expensive purchase that was totally worth all the money you spent!
#1 The Real Estate My Brother And I Bought Together. This Is Our Back Yard
#2 This Sweet Senegal Parrot. Got Me Out Of Depression And Cheers Up My Life Every Day
#3 This Fella Cost A Fortune And Continues To Do So, Totally Worth It 12/10, Would Do It Again In A Heartbeat
#4 My Dog, Latte Photo From Her Playgroup, She’s 13yrs Old
#5 This Handsome 12-Year-Old Gentleman Who Together With His Sister Maintain Absolute Chaos In The Household
#6 My Adorable Puppy (6 Months Old) Wanting All The Bellyrubs
#7 Back Then It Was So Expensive For Me As A Schoolgirl, …but They’re Still With Me After Years
#8 These Little Gremlins
#9 This Had To Happen And Since My Husband Was Home When We Got Her – It Was Perfect But She Was Mega $$$
#10 Bouche And Audi. Believe It Or Not, Audi Is The One In The Front. He’s A Very Long Kitten
#11 This Idiot. Gosh Do We Love Him!
#12 Traveling Halfway Across The World To Visit Norway. Worth Every Krone
#13 This Gorgeous 1992 Lincoln Town Car (With Black Leather Interior) That I Bought Brand New
#14 This Adorable Puggle That Keeps Eating Bees And Never Learns. I Also Flew From Finland To The UK To Get Her So Add The Price Of The Flights And Trains On Top Off Everything. But 100% Worth Every Penny
#15 Little Lady Needed Vet Visit After Visit For A Good Month Or So (Unrelated, Just Did Dumb Stuff)
#16 He Is So Cute! (White Mini Eskimo Husky) But Soooooo Expensive!!! To Purchase And His Vet Bills
#17 Cost A Ton To Get, And A Fortune To Keep But 100% Worth It!
#18 Spent A Bit Too Much On This. A Reproduction On Velvet Canvas With Added Make Up And Tattoos. But What The Heck!
#19 More Than 5k € In Vet Bills In 3 Months
#20 Boomer…born On The 4th Of July
#21 My Record Collection! They’re On The Chest In Front Of The Guitar
#22 Bought 2 Months Ago. Has Over 350 Miles In Trail Rides Already
#23 Fake Fur Coat To Celebrate The First Time I Sold A Story To A Magazine. I Was So Poor But I Wanted Something To Remind Me That Good Things Could Happen To Me. This Is One Of Those! (Cost $300 Us In 1986.)
#24 My Baby Girl, Oldest Of My 4
