Henry Cavill Officially Announces His Return As Superman

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of months, Henry Cavill has got your back! Rumors and speculation have been running rampant over the future of the DC universe and Henry Cavill’s Superman. If you haven’t seen Black Adam, it’s pretty much confirmed that the Man of Steel is back in the fold of the franchise.
This comes years after rumors have suggested that Henry Cavill was done in the DC universe following the failure of Joss Whedon’s Justice League. In fact, Dwayne Johnson himself described in an interview the struggles of trying to get Cavill into the mix as the old Warner Bros. regime wanted nothing to do with the 39-year-old actor:
“I feel that this not only Black Adam but it serves the larger DC Universe. But more importantly than that, it takes care of the fans. And that’s what you want your lead foot to be. So, yes, phone calls, meetings…But, man this was years man. Six years to get that done. I’m going to say that again, six years we first started about this and they kept saying no. Now, that leadership isn’t there anymore and we usher in a new era of the DC Universe.”
Fresh off Black Adam scoring No. 1 at the box office with a solid opening of $67 million, and with rumors swirling over the possibility of a Man of Steel 2, Cavill himself has officially confirmed that he’s back as the popular superhero, “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman and the image you see in this post and what you saw in Black Adam are a very small taste of what’s to come,” Cavill said in the social media post.
What does it mean for Henry Cavill to be back? Well, there’s a reported rumor that Cavill shot a cameo for the upcoming Flash movie in 2023. The drama surrounding Ezra Miller’s personal life has certainly dominated any positive press for the upcoming DC film, but recently, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot were spotted in LA.
The Flash has gone through some reshoots following the announcement of the film being pushed back to June 2023. Could that be a sign that Cavill and Gadot each have a cameo within the film? It hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but the return of Cavill’s Superman likely means that fans may finally get the Man of Steel 2 that they were clamoring for.
Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he wants a Black Adam vs. Superman film, and while the critical reception of the latest DC film hasn’t been positive (it currently sports a terrible 40% on rotten tomatoes), fans seem to enjoy the feature due to the strong 90% audience score on the review website.
Of course, it does come down to box office totals, and Black Adam has to make over $500 million to justify a sequel. Before advertising costs, the production value for Black Adam stands at $195 million, and a film typically needs double that amount to break even. Black Adam isn’t exactly on a huge start; however, Aquaman started off with $67.4 million domestically and ended up making over $1 billion in its theatrical run. That means it’s definitely possible for Black Adam to get to that amount, but it does depend on word of mouth.
It’s certainly an interesting time for fans of the DC universe due to the shocking James Gunn news and all of the changes being made surrounding the popular DC characters. Hopefully, the return of Henry Cavill gives fans what they’re looking for, but it’s also up to DC to provide a quality product for fans to enjoy.