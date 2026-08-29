37 Things People Lost Hope To Find But The Internet Did Its Magic

Nobody’s memory is perfect. Sometimes, we need a little assistance in locating something that we haven’t seen or heard about in years. Whether that’s a movie that you swear you watched as a child or a song that you heard in the grocery store, the best way to find it is by enlisting the help of fellow internet users.
And one community that’s dedicated to locating the most random things in the world is “Help Me Find” on Reddit. This group is full of internet sleuths who will be on the case immediately if you ask for help tracking down something niche. So enjoy this list of our favorite posts from the community, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’re glad people were able to find!
#1 Got A Hard One. What’s The Brand Of Steel Toed Boot That Left This Print?
_iMbee: Air jordan
Image source: The_StarryCat
#2 Image Of Two Dogs Where They’re Like This
the_rent_schism: Found! this is the exact image thank you so much
Image source: the_rent_schism, beluwhal
#3 Help Me Find Out Where This Lamp Came From
chanours: It’s a small café restaurant in Paris called le Consulat in quartier Montmartre
Image source: maddogyamadcunt
Nowadays, there’s pretty much nothing that you can’t find on the internet. But if you’re looking for something random or niche, you might have to know exactly where to look. And sometimes, the best place to look is the “Help Me Find” subreddit. This community has 736K weekly visitors who are eager to help strangers locate whatever they’re desperately searching for.
To keep this community running smoothly, the moderators have put some ground rules in place. First, users aren’t allowed to use the group to try to locate people, animals, or items that they actually lost. They also can’t ask for assistance in identifying medicine. There are no AI-generated answers allowed in the group, and all comments must be helpful.
#4 Can You Identify The Cartoon This Screenshot Is From? 2017 Or Earlier
Mackin-N-Cheese: It’s Grandpa from Mr. Pickles, not sure what episode.
Image source: Howcanyoubecertain
#5 Help Me Find The Original Illustration And Artist!
sdasda7777: It’s a painting by Johnny Craig.
Image source: lilcassiopeia
#6 Help Me Find This Painting Of A Person Holding Up A Woman With Her Arms Behind Her In The Air Against A Dark Background
little-cosmic-hobo: I couldn’t find a painting matching the description, but I did find a bunch of modern photos! If nothing else, one of them might end up working as a passable reference
Image source: pap_rikka
25 years ago, the idea of mobilizing the internet to help locate something as random as a stock image or a chocolate chip cookie recipe might have sounded absurd. But today, there are countless internet sleuths out there who are happy to solve even the smallest of mysteries. For years, women have joked that all they need is a first name and a photo to locate anyone on social media, a superpower often reserved for finding a cute barista that they have a crush on.
But over the last decade, internet sleuths have happily taken on much more serious cases. If you’ve seen the Netflix documentary Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, you know that online groups can actually play a key role in real-life investigations. In the documentary, members of a Facebook group dedicated to finding criminal Luka Magnotta were even interviewed about their process. Of course, these random concerned citizens cannot replace law enforcement, but they can be quite helpful!
#7 Found This Porcelain Fish Faucet In An Old 50’s House. I Am Desperate To Find Another
Anonymous:They’re called “Art Deco Ceramic Gargoyle Spouts”
Anonymous: Adding to this they seem incredibly rare and many have likely been destroyed (unfortunately), are still where they were originally placed or are in small private collections.
There are companies that specifically salvage from old houses that are being remodeled or torn down to try to save antique pieces such as stained glass, crafted doors and fixtures like that faucet.
You may be best served reaching out to places like that who may have similar pieces in their inventory already or are willing to put you on a list as searching for one.
Also try calling LARGE antique malls and ask around, that may not have one, but they’re not unfamiliar with people looking for specific items and they’ll know who to connect you with.
Image source: thefringedmagoo
#8 What Are These Called? My Dogs Are Obsessed With Them For Some Reason, So I Need To Buy More
Kato_37: They’re called pulp carrier trays or pulp trays. Available on amazon
EDIT: might I add, they’re available in all shapes and sizes. So I would imagine the variety will keep your dogs entertained. Good luck with the clean up!
Image source: No_Understanding2616
#9 On A Desperate Search For Years
Connect_Print_1276: Mark Roberts fairy babies…they frighten me but there’s a lot of them on eBay
Image source: Anonymous
In 2021, The Guardian published a piece titled “The internet has turned us all into amateur detectives,” where Amelia Tait discussed how we all glean information about anyone from our friends to celebrities based on their social media activity. For example, I realized that a friend of mine was single when she started posting selfies on Instagram. She never did that when she was in a relationship, so that was an obvious tell, in my opinion. And while people have been discussing cold cases on the internet for decades in communities like Websleuths, getting involved in ongoing cases and conspiracy theories is still a relatively new phenomenon.
#10 Help Me Find A Plastic Toy “Necklace” From My Childhood
Sewitseamss: Barbie Fairytopia Magic of the
Image source: Difficult-Sample7484, Sewitseamss
#11 Boyfriend Sees This Art Everyday At Work And Loves It But We Can’t Seem To Find It Anywhere. We Want One For Our Home Because It’s Just So Silly. Please Help 😩
Average_vg: The artist is Robert Holewinski, I found other works with the same signature on Saatchi Art
Image source: JACK5T3R
#12 Need Help Identifying This Plushie, This Is The Only Pic I Have Of It Unfortunately
SuperBun78: Friend of mine has a friend with this as their profile pic and was wondering what it was. The friend proceeded to be super cryptic about what it was saying “you should know what it is”. They don’t and asked me for some help in identifying it, I’ve had no luck so I’m coming to y’all for help as well in this search. We believe it is a plushie of some kind and the second image shows what we think the full image might be.
Just got a confirmation that this is in fact the plushie! Thank you so much! Amazing job!
Image source: SuperBun78, slimey-rat
One case of netizens becoming obsessive about a celebrity’s well-being is Britney Spears. Fans have been worried about her for years, but her cryptic posts on social media have only sparked more conversations about the pop star.
“Fans involved in the #FreeBritney movement, for instance, have scrutinized Britney Spears’s Instagram for clues about her well-being, leading to strange dances in which posters write, ‘If you need help, wear yellow in your next video’, and then fly into a frenzy when Spears dons a yellow top,” Tait explained.
#13 Woke Up To My Car Being Hit And Run. This Was Left From Other Vehicle Can Anybody Identify Which Car This Taillight Is From?
personpilot: Found it’s a first generation Chevy cruise. Credit to u/EllieSouthworthEwing
Image source: personpilot
#14 This Symbol Appeared On My Truck Windows Overnight. Does It Mean Anything?
MrsMicFisty: This looks like a suction cup mark that became apparent once the window got frosted. Did you recently get the window replaced or is it a newish vehicle? I had something similar appear on my windshield after it was replaced.
OP: It is a new truck. Thanks!
Image source: Anonymous
#15 Piece Of Art That Looks Just Like This?
The Artwork: Titled “Here’s the life I’ve always longed for,” the piece features three dogs joyfully running in a circle (inspired by Henri Matisse’s famous painting Dance), while a lonely dog watches them from behind a fence
Image source: rainyponds, Anna Haifisch
But being a detective online isn’t all fun and games. Sleuths need to be careful when they’re investigating real people, because their actions can have real-world consequences. When someone is falsely accused of a crime online, it can become nearly impossible for them to clear their name. Even if it comes out that they were innocent, a Google search of their name might include the untrue allegation for decades to come. That’s why many people prefer low-stakes investigations, such as those conducted in the “Help Me Find” subreddit.
#16 What Character Does This Sidewalk Spot Look Like?
Image source: Lazy_Side_6830
#17 The Sky Background On McDonald’s Pos Buttons
Att1cus: I work in digital signage. It was probably designed in-house and deployed by whichever signage company they use.
Image source: otgaming13
#18 Help Me Find This Artist My Wife Commissioned
OP: My wife met and commissioned this artist back in 2018 at A-Kon Dallas, she thought that the artists business card was in the frame but it’s missing and we can’t quite make out the signature. Please help so I can order more as a gift!!
Octokat: I did some research and there is an artist duo called lulu lin from Houston.
OP: That’s definitely them, thank you!
Image source: MagentaDemon
Now, if you want to become a bit of an internet sleuth yourself, Uncovered has a community of what they call “Citizen Detectives.” By their definition, “a Citizen Detective is a person who commits their time and knowledge to assisting in the resolution of crimes without any form of compensation or expectation of a reward.” By volunteering to do this, you’re simply agreeing to spend your free time looking into these cases. You’re doing it out of the desire to solve crimes and get justice for victims in an ethical way.
#19 In A Desperate Need For This Shirt!
Found by user jennlody on Etsy.
Image source: speckisky
#20 What Is This Cow From?
DuchessofShinies: Harvest Moon: Animal Parade!
Image source: Forsythia57
#21 Vee’s Birthday(?) Comic
Image source: Any-Psychology9350
When it comes to internet sleuthing, keeping your investigation ethical is one of the most important things to keep in mind. Sometimes Homemade notes that you have to be careful not to dox anyone or ruin anyone’s reputation, especially if you don’t have solid evidence. Meanwhile, be careful reaching out to victims or victims’ families. They might not want to speak about the case, especially with random strangers from the internet. It can be exciting to make progress on a case, but don’t put progress above people.
#22 Help Me Find My Childhood Cd Player (Purple Emerson Pd6517)
I found this one which isn’t the same model exactly, but appears to be a really close match otherwise: Ebay
Image source: zombiezrcool
#23 Manly Cartoon Fish Singing A Love Song
Image source: InvaderSnoo
#24 What Do You Call This Style Of Top?
Encin0Woman: Look for sky tops
Image source: cottagenymphh
Are you enjoying this list of random things that people want found, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find most amusing, and let us know in the comments below what you’d like help locating. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring online sleuths, look no further than right here!
#25 This Shark Pillow/Beanbag/Thing
Fellow redditors swiftly identified the iconic item as BLÅHAJ, the widely beloved 39-inch soft shark plushie sold by IKEA that has attained legendary internet meme status worldwide.
Image source: SillyTheGamer
#26 My Favorite Cup Was An Anonymous Gift And My Roommate Broke It
illfindoutjustwait: The brand is Circle Cat if yours didn’t say so on the bottom. Couldn’t find the actual cup, but maybe periodically searching this info will help you eventually find it. I did find a thread of some people saying they have seen these dishes at Daiso.
Image source: ossiriandic
#27 Can Someone Help Me Find The Origin Of This Image?
idkmanwhatsthemove: Cat in the hat movie 2003
Image source: Apprehensive_Grab53
#28 Help Me Find The Meaning Of This Bumper Sticker
quanfused: I think it comes from this pivotal scene from 80s movie “Clue”.
Image source: jdkv19
#29 Help Me Find What TV Show/Movie This Jacket Made Of Seatbelts Is From
Neekalos_: So this seems to be inspired by a high-end fashion piece made by Martin Margiela from 2009.
Image source: Zerrish
#30 Can Anyone Help Me ID This Shoe? Truck Got Stolen Last Night
walrus_mach1: Seems to match the Nike Vapormax sole
Image source: ExtremelyUnoriginal
#31 Help Me Find This Creature. I Managed To Draw It Frkm Memory
LuckyLunifer: It has to be this
Image source: LightWarmCocoa
#32 Can Anyone Help Me Find The Designer Of These Pictures
Roland_Roroland: Kamio Japan is a big stationary company that creates many of their own characters while also producing items with licensed chara as well.
Unlike Sanrio or SanX, there hasn’t been much effort to preserve or categorize them, and the actual artist or team behind them isn’t usually disclosed.
Image source: Ang_xl9
#33 Drawn Image Expressing Disappointment At Resembling A Horrible Parent
I keep wanting to send people the image but I can’t for the life of me track it down. All i remember is the family tree composition I’ve drawn here.
Image source: Ill-Opening8839
#34 My Girlfriend Said She Liked Everything In That Picture But The Cow. Please Help Me Find That Exact Cow
My girlfriend is sending me inspiration pictures that she’s using to decorate her new room and told me she liked everything BUT the cow. So obviously I’m looking to get her that exact cow as a perfect gag gift. I reverse googled and tried a lot of things but cannot find it anywhere please help me :)
wellwaffled: 100% handmade. My grandmother had several of these that my great uncle made and painted.
Image source: awesome_pineapple
#35 My Childhood Zebra Got Lost In The Mail When I Sent It To Get Restored
towalktheline: Found! This is my zebra and this is me weeping in a parking lot. Even the tags are correct. I’d forgotten them until I saw them here but you’re right omg.
I’m floored on what to do now but at least I can start searching for a specific zebra type and it’s so good to see a twin of my zebra 😭😭😭😭😭
Image source: towalktheline
#36 What Was My Lyft Driver Drinking?
Mackin-N-Cheese: Pony Malta. Non-alcoholic
Image source: Anonymous
#37 What Is The Name Of This Art Style? Would Love Tattoos Like These
dorianfinch: Atomic Age art maybe?
Image source: lulace
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