30 Times Designers Created Something Without Realizing It Will Have To Be Cleaned (Best Of All Time)

We want our houses to be beautiful, inside and outside. Often, that means intricate, hard-to-clean designs. Sure, that baroque-style chandelier might look majestic in the foyer, but what about when the time comes to clean it? Are you ready to go up on a ladder and wipe every individual branch?

Sometimes, designers fail to consider that people will have to somehow clean their amazing creations. Luckily, there’s a group that calls them out for their outrageously hard-to-clean designs, called “Things designed by people who don’t have to clean them.” Here we have the worst designs that were ever featured on this group, for your amusement and mild infuriation.

#1 Dollhouse Fishtank

#2 Amethyst Sink

Image source: Alex Oboikovitz

#3 Just Stay In The 70s. Thanks

Image source: Barby Km

#4 This Would Be A Pain In The Butt To Clean, But 11/10 Would Buy Anyway

Image source: Susan Day

#5 *Shudder*

Image source: Maz Penney-Charlton

#6 This Was Never A Good Idea!

Image source: Susan Becker

#7 I’m In Vegas Since My Birthday Was Yesterday And It’s Only A 6 Hours Drive From Me. And This Is A Ceiling In The Bellagio

Image source: Abby Koval

#8 The Handles To The Cabinet At The House My Dad Rented For Our Christmas Gathering

Image source: Madeline Wise

#9 Seletti: Monkey Chandelier By Marcantonio

I wish I had it but DAMN.
(also, it cost too much for me.)
(BUT ANYWAY DAMN!!!)

Image source: Andrea Ashton Caprifogli

#10 Those Poor Books!

Image source: Manuela Betti

#11 Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Image source: Mateo Euan

#12 Found In The Wild. My Mom, Who Has No Knowledge Of Facebook Or This Group, Her First Words Were “Try Cleaning That”

Image source: Becky Brinkman

#13 Look At This Hellscape Of A Backsplash. Now Envision Whipped Sweet Potatoes That Had A Little Accident

Image source: Leigh Sparacino

#14 I Like It But I Don’t Like That I Like It

Image source: Lucas Trevino

#15 They’re Gorgeous And I Want One, But They Must Be Such Dust Catcher

Image source: Kerri Kortness

#16 Thanks I Hate It

Image source: Shawn Tucker

#17 This Entire Room

Image source: Zineb ZD

#18 Omfg, This Is Giving Me The Shivers

Image source: Miguel G. Bouças

#19 Y I K E S

Image source: Katherine A. Weston

#20 And It’s Not Even Cute

Image source: Megan Moncada

#21 These Wine Bottles/ Decanters/ Glasses Look Really Cool, But Cleaning Them? Hell No! I’d Probably Used Them Once And Then Threw Them Into A Fireplace Or Something

Image source: Milla Marguerite

#22 This Was A Sink In A Public Bathroom That I Used Yesterday

(it does have a drain, it’s just hard to see under the bubbles) it’s flat, theres ridges in it that go about an inch deep into the sink to resemble rock or something. It’s obviously covered in grime and soap residue. Might have been cool in someone’s house, but not in a public bathroom like this

Image source: Holly Hass

#23 Indoor Beach. Oof

Image source: Cammie Burns

#24 Rock Bottom

Image source: Giulia Scognamillo

#25 Bride Decided This Was The Best Way To Display Her Dress After The Wedding

Image source: Lindy Pearce

#26 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This. I Just Feel Kinda Uncomfortable Now. Have A Nice Day

Image source: Moritz Msr

#27 Saw This In My Death Stairs Group. I Think It Belongs Here Too

Image source: Will Henry Jr.

#28 Cutlery Set

Image source: Laura Jensen

#29 Mmmmmm…. Just What I Need After Washing My Hands

Image source: Liz Russian

#30 Those Magazines And Shells In A Bowl Really Class Up This Bedside Table…

Image source: Jessica Krt

