Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic

Dino Tomic, a talented Croatian tattoo artist in Norway, likes to create gripping realistic drawings when he’s not tattooing clients. His pencil drawings, whether done with horror and sci-fi elements or looking at realistic models for drawing ideas, pulse with dynamic force.
Tomic, himself a relatively young artist, has plenty of advice for those looking to improve their art skills; “The best way you can learn is to copy/study others’ work,” he writes in his artist’s statement. “While you do that you create your own art style. You learn a thing from one artist and something else from someone else.”
To see more of his tattoo designs and cool drawings, check out his Facebook page!
More info: atomiccircus-tattoo.com | deviantART | Facebook
Follow Us