Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic

Dino Tomic, a talented Croatian tattoo artist in Norway, likes to create gripping realistic drawings when he’s not tattooing clients. His pencil drawings, whether done with horror and sci-fi elements or looking at realistic models for drawing ideas, pulse with dynamic force.

Tomic, himself a relatively young artist, has plenty of advice for those looking to improve their art skills; “The best way you can learn is to copy/study others’ work,” he writes in his artist’s statement. “While you do that you create your own art style. You learn a thing from one artist and something else from someone else.”

To see more of his tattoo designs and cool drawings, check out his Facebook page!

More info: atomiccircus-tattoo.com | deviantART | Facebook

Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic
Expressive Pencil Drawings By Dino Tomic

