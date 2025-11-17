Hey Pandas, What’s One Time That Something Had Amazing Timing? (Closed)

Couldn’t figure out any other way to write it.
#1
I was going through depression and I’d always wanted a dog but I was broke and not sure what to do.
I got a job and someone gave me a puppy within a month. It was crazy.
He’s my best friend and he’s a lot of the reason I am happy now.
#2
So I was on a plane one day. It was about to take off, and I had my earbuds in my ear. I had a playlist of all my favs on shuffle. We’re taxi-ing over to the runway, the safety announcement is on the loudspeakers, and all of a sudden I hear “The Final Countdown” playing in my earbuds 🤣🤣
#3
So my mom has 8 siblings so her mom got a nanny the Nani was super nice and let my mom stay with her when she went to grad school. Anyways the nanny always said when she died she would turn into a butterfly and and her final words were: “butterflies” so whenever my mom is feeling stressed she sees butterflies and it calms her down knowing the nanny is there. When I was 2 I needed surgery on my ear and if It didn’t go well I could be deaf. In the car ride to the hospital the car In front of us has a bumper sticker that’s a butterfly. At my hospital the waiting rooms are different animals( Ex. The turtle room) and ours was the butterfly room and then the nurse walks in and her scrubs are butterfly patterned. To this day when I’m stressed or nervous I see butterflies. Sadly the nanny died when I was 1 and I never really got to meet her.
#4
I’d finished my pre-requisites for Nursing school and went to register for Nursing and the admissions office said I had gotten the last spot!!! I worked every weekend for 2 yrs.
Fri-16 Sat-16 and a 8 or 12hr Sun sometimes. I lived in Balto. and worked in D.C.! I had. classes Tues, Weds and Thurs. I have been a RN for 30 years!! My Hack! Do a 2 yr degree for your practical skills!! I still have my ASN and live well. It cost me $$$$! I keep up my CEUs and Have Certifications in other nursing disciplines. I decided not to put deeper in debt for a few more $$ and letters behind my name.
#5
