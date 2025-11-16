Russia Just Invaded Ukraine And People Are Going Online To Let Others Know How Scary It Is (30 Posts)

Everyone was hoping that this day wouldn’t come, everyone was scared that it probably would. This morning, on February 24, 2022 at 6 AM (Moscow time), Putin announced that Russia invaded Ukraine. World countries one after another are condemning this attack and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of EU Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, considers these events “among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War.”
As the world is watching all of this unfold, Ukrainians and other people in the country are experiencing it. The internet is now full of reports of what is happening and some people have shared their own thoughts and feelings of being woken up by explosions. Bored Panda collected some of the personal messages that were shared to represent what people in Ukraine didn’t sign up for but have to endure.
Many people would like to help Ukraine but they don’t know how. The National Bank of Ukraine opened up a special account to raise funds for Ukraine’s Armed Forces which is UA843000010000000047330992708 and if you could donate anything that would be great help to support the country. You can find more information following this link to the official page of National Bank of Ukraine.
