I Am A So-Called “Non-Service Person”, But That Does Not Get In The Way Of Living My Life To The Fullest (34 Pics)

Hi, my name is Sylwia and I am an influencer from Poland. I am in a wheelchair but that doesn’t stop me from achieving my dreams.
Today I want to show you a bit of my work – photoshoots and campaigns in which I participated! I love to be in front of the lens and I hope you will like the effects of my work. So sit down comfortably and… enjoy!
I also share my story on my website, Instagram and Facebook. Find me there and check it out!
More info: sylwiablach.pl | Facebook | Instagram
I’m 31 years old and the last few years have been very intense and have taught me a lot about life. I believe in my dreams. I worked as a programmer, I still enjoy writing code, but now I’m trying to become a professional writer and influencer. I love to show my world to others and inspire them to be happy.
I am a body-positive model, a game developer, a journalist, and a horror writer and I absolutely love to be in front of the camera lens
My motto is: “You only have one life.” The day I realized that I would not get a second chance to live my life to the fullest changed my thinking. It makes me such a motivated person. It goes without saying, but I feel fantastic when I achieve any of my goals. So I do everything to feel fantastic.
I am the so-called “non-service person”, which means I need help in most of my daily activities
Many things have changed since my first posts on Bored Panda! I quit my job to make my dreams more possible. I am working as a freelancer now. Sometimes I am a model, sometimes journalist, sometimes I learn programming or social media. Love the changes!
I was featured in Polish issue of “Cosmopolitan” magazine. It was an article about the #bodypositive movement
My body isn’t perfect, but nobody’s perfect! I love myself and I love sensual photoshoots
Lately, I started traveling with my boyfriend: we were in southern France for a month. We also visited Croatia. I presented each trip on Instagram. I also have written 2 more books, and I am trying to find a publisher. I hope it will happen soon!
But I have a lot of faces. I like to be a rebel girl too!
Furthermore, I’ve appeared in TV campaigns, been to the Cannes Film Festival as an influencer, and spent a lot of time learning new things.
The pandemic was a hard time for me, so I closed myself up at home with my family and slowed down a bit… But now I feel full of energy and motivation!
I am also a writer. Horror writer. My books are quite popular in Poland, but I dream of being the second Stephen King. Maybe someday? Why not?
I dream of becoming a more professional writer and starting to earn money writing horror/thriller stories. Yes, I want to make this my full-time job, because I love it! Now I am looking for a publisher for my next books and I am full of hope that one day I will be able to say that writing is my job. Of course, I have many more dreams… But follow me on Instagram and you will see me fighting for them
Believe in your potential and don’t stop trying. Don’t worry if you fall down. Sometimes the way is more important than the goal. And take care of yourself, and find time to rest. We live very fast, it’s good to slow down and be unproductive sometimes.
I was also featured in “List of 100 most influential people in Poland”
Adding to the list, I am also a programmer. I spend a lot of time working on my computer
I am also in a long-lasting relationship with my boyfriend Marcin
And in 2020 we were part of the huge Polish campaign about love and disability
My dream is to travel a lot and write books. I share my passion with you on social media. I hope my dreams will come true one day. Keep your fingers crossed!
Hope you like my work and smiled watching my photos!
