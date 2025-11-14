Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Hobbies Here (Closed)

What do you do for fun? What inspires you? Show it off!
#1 Leeeegggggooooooooooooooosssssssssss
#2 Makeup Art! I Look Weird In This Photo, The Inspiration Is A Rainbow Behind Every Cloud.
#3 Piano! I Consider This My Second “Landmark” Piece, I Plan On Moving To Debussy Next!
Image source: musescore.com
#4 I’m Making Chain Mail Armor And I Can Customize It For Women Since We’re Not The Size As Men
#5 I Draw For Fun. This Is Something I Did Today.
#6 I Cut Images From A Single Sheet Of Paper Using An X-Acto Knife. Instagram @rosaleff
#7 I Like To Make Stained Glass Items.
#8 I Like To Make Pens, Grind Ink, And Write Ancient Chinese.
#9 Not Me But My Nan Painted This
#10 Drawing. This Is A Character From Hollow Knight That I Drew
#11 Being A Demeted Or Retarted Animal
#12 Art Mainly Tatoos (Im Going To Post Tatoos Next)
#13 Tatooing Im Only 27
#14 Drawing Really That’s It
#15 I Paint And Draw
