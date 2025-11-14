Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Hobbies Here (Closed)

by

What do you do for fun? What inspires you? Show it off!

#1 Leeeegggggooooooooooooooosssssssssss

#2 Makeup Art! I Look Weird In This Photo, The Inspiration Is A Rainbow Behind Every Cloud.

#3 Piano! I Consider This My Second “Landmark” Piece, I Plan On Moving To Debussy Next!

Image source: musescore.com

#4 I’m Making Chain Mail Armor And I Can Customize It For Women Since We’re Not The Size As Men

#5 I Draw For Fun. This Is Something I Did Today.

#6 I Cut Images From A Single Sheet Of Paper Using An X-Acto Knife. Instagram @rosaleff

#7 I Like To Make Stained Glass Items.

#8 I Like To Make Pens, Grind Ink, And Write Ancient Chinese.

#9 Not Me But My Nan Painted This

#10 Drawing. This Is A Character From Hollow Knight That I Drew

#11 Being A Demeted Or Retarted Animal

#12 Art Mainly Tatoos (Im Going To Post Tatoos Next)

#13 Tatooing Im Only 27

#14 Drawing Really That’s It

#15 I Paint And Draw

