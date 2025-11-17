“I’m Having A Blast”: 50 People Are Not Ashamed To Admit They Still Use These Obsolete Things

Technology is changing at an incredibly rapid pace. Innovations in tech and new products are seemingly everywhere. Now, with the rise of artificial intelligence, it’s unclear what the future will look like. Though many are happily embracing this uncertainty, others are sticking to what they know best—tried and tested products.
Reddit user u/blankblank sparked an interesting debate after asking everyone to share the outdated or obsolete tech that they still happily use to this very day. Check out their responses below, Pandas. You might find that you have quite a bit in common with these internet users. Personally, we’re still pretty big fans of buttons and paper…
We reached out to consumer psychology specialist Matt Johnson, Ph.D., to get his thoughts on why some people still cling to ‘outdated’ technology and products. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with him below. Johnson is the host of the marketing psychology blog and the author of ‘Blindsight’ and ‘Branding that Means Business.’
#1
Wired earphones.
Cheap, don’t have to charge, don’t need to worry about losing them.
Bring 3.5 back for phones dam it
Image source: acidus1, freestocks
#2
A *light switch.*
I just moved into a new house, which has “smart switches,” which I swear to god are the dumbest f*****g light switches anyone’s ever thought up.
On. Off. That’s what I want in a light switch. Maybe a little miniature fader bar on the side if you’re into romantic mood lighting. (I’m not.)
*These* f*****g switches: Tap up to turn the lights on. Tap and hold to fade them up. Double tap up to turn them on maximum (This is different than turn them on, because reasons). Tap down to turn them off. Tap and hold to fade them down. Double tap down to turn them on minimum (a function nobody, in the world, has ever used deliberately, ever).
And just to make sure you deeply despise whoever thought these things up, the sensitivity SUUUUUUCKS. So as often as not, you tap down to turn them off, and the light switch reads that as “tap and hold to dim,” and your light just decreases by 20%. So then you have to turn around and go back into the hallway (because you’ve already passed it – because you should not have to *PAUSE* at a light switch to f*****g operate it), go back, double tap up to turn the lights back up to maximum (otherwise next time you turn it on, it will helpfully remember that you “wanted” it at 80%), and then tap down to turn them off again.
**ON.** F*****g **OFF.** That’s what a light switch should do. **It cannot be improved upon.** My light switch should not be trying to *interpret* my *intentions.*
Meanwhile, these light switches all flash a little orange LED under them. I looked up in the manual that this means they are not connected to wifi. I have no intention of changing that, because I am never… *EVER*… going to be driving home in my car and say “Hey Siri, dim the lights to 40% and put on some romantic mood music. Daddy’s going to slip into the tub with a glass of *wine* for a little *Me Time.*” 🤢 🤮
But there is one light switch in my house that does not flash orange; It shows a solid blue. Which means it *IS* connected to wifi. *Whose* f*****g wifi? Not mine. I never gave it my password. So which of my neighbors is hosting the online profile of my f*****g **light switch?**
I’m going to spend hundreds of dollars this winter to replace every “smart” light switch in the house with a real, functional light switch, designed by and for actual human beings, and it will be the happiest money I’ve ever spent.
Image source: CSWorldChamp, jaye_haych
#3
Physical buttons. Not everything needs to be touchscreen for goodness sake.
Image source: SXOSXO, Grey_Coast_Media
#4
I still take a notepad and pen into every meeting
Image source: VFP_ProvenRoute, kellysikkema
#5
A good cast-iron pan is still superior to anything that has been invented since.
Image source: r0botdevil, kkhoey2004
#6
I own my music. I have 100s of CDs so I still use my CD player and MP3 player. And, to be honest, I still have about 150 vinyl albums I play on occasion.
Image source: Silly-Resist8306, victrola
#7
Some things don’t need to be smart when the regular push button or k**b version works fine. Simpler and less things that could go wrong.
Like kitchen appliances. A kitchen faucet doesn’t need voice commands. My air fryer doesn’t need wifi connection so I can control it from an app.
Image source: hammysandy, AnnaStills
#8
Watches that only tell the time. Maybe the date, too :)
Image source: buffalo__666, misakyanovich
#9
Textbooks bro. Not even technology. Why is everything online now. I need the ability to highlight something
Image source: jennsnotscary, ijeab
#10
Does EVERYTHING have to be powered by sensors? I swear that everything I own breaks only because of a sensor gone bad. My car’s A/C, my washing machine’s cycle sensors, even the coffee warmer I received as a gift.
Maybe I’m old but I would just like to turn something on, it do its job, then turn it back off. It doesn’t also need to blow me.
Image source: oheyitsmoe
#11
Physical media in general (DVDs, CDs, video games, books, etc.). Yeah, it adds to clutter but most digital services have it in their terms of service that they can remove content (even paid for) at any time with no refund to you. You’re basically paying a float rate to rent it until they can no longer rent it.
Come try to remove the physical stuff, it’s a felony in most states and you can have my Buckaroo Banzai BluRay when you pry it from my cold and dead fingers.
Image source: draggar, rhamely
#12
Pen and paper for notes and lists. Calendar and address books. For that matter, books in general. I’ve tried reading a digital book and I just don’t get the appeal.
Image source: WoolaTheCalot, behy_studio
#13
I store my passwords in a physical pen-and-paper notebook. I am not impressed at the notion of storing passwords in some sort of cloud-based solution.
Image source: Bizarre_Protuberance, marcospradobr
#14
Printers that could print without a subscription….
Image source: OnSaturdaysWeWearRed, mahrous_houses
#15
A pen. Works just fine when I need it.
Image source: Knucks_408, lilartsy
#16
What I would give to have back the headphone jack in my phone…
Image source: Tyler_origami94
#17
my dial phone. I love it and will never ever get rid of it. It’s in my kitchen, it’s yellow and my grandpa built a little wooden picket fence around it, with fake flowers in tiny clay flower pots.
Image source: hoosierina
#18
A calculator. You know – with buttons and a screen.
Image source: glory2mankind, ijeab
#19
manual transmission
Image source: A5CH3NT3, MikeShots
#20
~25 year old Honda Accord with a manual transmission.
Image source: revocer, domantasm
#21
I’d rather use my mp3 player with wired earbuds than play music through itunes on my phone.
Image source: Select-Anxiety-1557, luminos_film
#22
A plastic freaking card! I just called Sam’s Club and got into a fight with them. I am NOT using a freaking app on my phone!!! I want a damn card!!!
Image source: an0nym0uswr1ter
#23
I have an offgrid cabin in the woods, I have a small pc responsible for recording/saving images from security cameras, and also serves as a data logger for my weather sensors – it all runs on Windows XP and it’s rock solid.
Image source: oceanhomesteader, zachaery
#24
DVDs. Sadly, most modern computers have no drives, so external is the only option.
Image source: Tricball, lucky_alamanda
#25
On the farm we still use some old equipment like a 1952 Ford tractor and a ride-on sickle mower for cutting down tall weeds. I plant a couple rows of sweet corn next to the regular corn so when I plant that corn I use an old 2 row planter thats probably 100 years old. Still works great for planting 600 feet of corn.
Both pieces of equipment were meant to be pulled by horses or tractors. We just use a garden tractor.
Image source: Urbanredneck2
#26
I’m a Xennial and I still pay my bills via mailed check. That means I have checkbooks, envelopes, and stamps in my home.
Image source: JenniFrmTheBlock81
#27
I have a hand crank can opener. I also have a lawn mower without an engine.
Edit: I also drive a stick shift.
Image source: iremovebrains, rsnxmt
#28
A radio.
Image source: Not_Tday
#29
A regular door bell.
Image source: Another_Penguin
#30
my film cameras
Image source: Why-did, miadomenico
#31
Wired internet connection. I love wires, so much more reliable.
Image source: -Benjamin_Dover-
#32
Manual toothbrush
Keep them electric shits away from me
Image source: IronNobody4332
#33
CDs.
Image source: djauralsects
#34
I use a double edge razor to shave and I’ve just finished polishing my shoes with wax and a stiff brush. In both cases it takes a little longer than using an electric razor or those shoe polishing pens, but I enjoy the ritual and I don’t mind it taking a bit of extra time.
Image source: Th4t9uy
#35
I still download music. I don’t trust streaming sites to always have what I want to listen to. Plus, I have some very obscure stuff that most don’t have anyway.
Image source: Add_8_Years, christinhumephoto
#36
Anything that still comes wired. Mice, keyboard, controllers, whatever, I’ll still want the wired option.
I’d argue typing is almost obsolete, but I’ll still type over using speech to text.
I also have a 30 year old vacuum that still works like a dream! Weights a shitload but it has an auto-drive system and you can still buy the original bags and parts. Tried using a modern vacuum and it didn’t come close in cleaning ability compared to my old one.
Image source: The_Sum
#37
I ordered a charger for my old DS lite (came out 2006) last week and damn did I miss it. The DS age of empires, old Pokémon games I’m having a blast
Image source: Mysterious-Pizza-462, horaceko
#38
the Atari Asteroids machine in my basement. I try to play it often as possible.
Image source: Into_the_groove
#39
Wood burner for home heating.
Image source: LeSmeg47
#40
“dumb” phone with no internet app, GPS, etc.
Image source: Stormygeddon
#41
I am still transferring mp3s i downloaded from the internet to my phone. I tried Spotify premium for a year, was not satisfied and many old songs i like are not available. But by manually downloading flac, mp3, or so, i can get many unusual things like: my country’s flag carrier playlist, remastered bass boosted, remixes, covers, etc.
Image source: fikri_inter-business, ilias_cgb
#42
My sega genesis and PlayStation 2 slim are still pluggin along fine and still are fun
Image source: WhereAmIHowDoILeave, curtissberry
#43
iPod classic, CDs, and DVDs.
What can I say? I like owning things.
Image source: mikasoze
#44
Adobe CS4. Screw the monthly subscriptions.
Image source: socal_guy1, glenncarstenspeters
#45
70’s turntable
Image source: ISeeGrotesque
#46
iPod classic – 160gb.
Image source: Loose_Pilot574, scottishstoater
#47
I’ve a 12 year old pc that I use often. It had 16gb installed about a day after I got it, and about a year ago I replaced the HDDs with SSDs. It runs very well for use as a file server and word processing, WWW, etc. I’m not a gamer anyway, so it’s fine.
Image source: gitarzan
#48
Mp3 players
Image source: Bitbatgaming
#49
N64.
Image source: SauceHankRedemption
#50
Still love playing the Nintendo GameCube.
Image source: KrakPop, marcogomes
